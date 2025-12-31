Latest loss shows Bills' Super Bowl chances better than they seem for wild-card team
The Buffalo Bills can frustrate their fans at times, but that's mainly because they're a good team with a real chance to win it all.
Whenever a quarterback of Josh Allen's caliber is at the controls, a win is always within reach.
The fact that the Bills failed to reach the Super Bowl despite double-digit win totals each of the past six years continues to torment a long-tortured fan base. Thus far, this season has done little to help that sentiment.
While Buffalo has posted another 11-win campaign in 2025, the team has seemingly underperformed against "lesser competition," and those lapses allowed for the New England Patriots to dethrone the reigning five-time AFC East division champions.
Measuring stick result
The Bills' latest opponent, however, was anything but "lesser," and the result is not nearly as discouraging as it may initially seem.
Visiting Highmark Stadium in Week 17, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles provided a decent measuring stick for a Buffalo team that has rarely put together a complete game this season.
With the Bills' offense failing repeatedly over the first three quarters against the Eagles, and a bad final throw by Allen falling incomplete on the potential game-winning two-point attempt, fans and pundits are questioning whether Buffalo is actually good enough to make a deep playoff run.
After processing what transpired this past Sunday in Orchard Park, I'm convinced the battle-tested Bills can win three in a row against the AFC playoff field and book a ticket to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX.
Despite the 13-12 loss, Buffalo out-gained the NFC East champion by a notable 331-190 margin. For all its perceived weaknesses, the Bills' defense blanked the Eagles for the second half and didn't allow Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts to complete a pass over the final two quarters.
Battle-tested Bills 'don't blink'
Everyone from Allen to head coach Sean McDermott to tight end Dawson Knox have used the words "don't blink" this season, and it's become the team M.O. to an extent.
Starting with the Week 1 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo has not blinked no matter the circumstances. From poor starts to late double-digit deficits to untimely turnovers, nothing seems to faze this team. Even in losses, they keep clawing until the final gun.
Their resilience was on display again in Week 17. There were multiple instances when adversity hit, but the Bills never retreated.
First, there was Allen's turnover that led to Philadelphia's lone touchdown. It was clearly a forward pass according to interpretation of the infamous "Tuck Rule," but neither the bounce nor the call went in the Bills' favor.
Then, finally, with the offense appearing to break through late in the third quarter, Allen was denied on fourth down at the one-inch line and the shutout remained intact for the time being.
When Buffalo finally punched in a touchdown for their first six points, practice squad kicker Michael Badgley immediately stunted the momentum by missing the ensuing PAT.
Still, the Bills soldiered on and eventually came within two yards from winning the game with four seconds left in regulation. Not to mention, Shakir was open on the two-point play but Allen uncharacteristically missed his target.
Despite multiple miscues and some untimely misfortune, the Bills finished only one point short against the reigning Super Bowl champions in what was a vintage late-season war of attrition between two contenders.
Sure, the loss was definitely a buzzkill, but it is also shows the Bills are as good as any team left in the race to Santa Clara.
