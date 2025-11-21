List of over 15 Bills players dealing with injuries following Week 12 loss to Texans
The Buffalo Bills have seemed to upset the football gods.
Following a Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night, the Bills added a few more names to a growing list of players who are currently out due to various injuries.
Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), starting left tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) and rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston (concussion) all exited Thursday’s game due to their respective ailments, bringing their future status into question.
"We had some guys go down, the guys gave it all they had," said Head Coach Sean McDermott postgame.
He added later, "We fight, we battle, and we push forward."
Bernard was lost with 10 minutes 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter after he had his arm sandwiched between Texans running back Nick Chubb and Matt Milano, who was trying to make a tackle on the Houston ball carrier. Bernard did not return to the game.
Hairston exited shortly after Bernard, when he tried to make a tackle on Texans RB Woody Marks, leading with his head, prompting the athletic trainer spotter to call for his removal and subsequent evaluation for a head injury. The rookie also did not return.
"As far as I know, he is (in concussion protocol)," said McDermott on Hairston. "I have not heard that directly from the trainer, though. I just know he was held out of the game."
Brown left the game a couple of times throughout the contest. He initially was cleared to return, but was later held out on Buffalo’s final offensive drive and replaced by Ryan Van Demark.
In addition to the three listed above, edge rusher A.J. Epenesa was evaluated for a neck injury, cornerback Christian Benford was evaluated for a shoulder injury, left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were evaluated for concussions, and quarterback Josh Allen also went down in visible pain a couple of times throughout the contest. Epenesa, Benford, Dawkins, Shakir and Allen were cleared to return and went on to finish the game.
"Just a left shoulder, landed on it and it went numb on me," said Allen regarding his injury. "We're good."
Entering Thursday’s contest, the Bills already had 12 players on Injured Reserve, including edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson, defensive tackles Ed Oliver (bicep) and DeWayne Carter (Achilles), cornerback Dorian Strong (neck), safeties Taylor Rapp (knee), Damar Hamlin (pec) and Wande Owens (undisclosed), offensive lineman Tylan Grable (concussion), kicker Tyler Bass (hip/groin), and wide receivers Mecole Hardman (calf) and Kaden Prather (hamstring). Several other players have also endured stints on IR this season, including Hairston (knee), rookie second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) and wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee). That's not to mention the other Bills players who have missed time without being placed on IR this year.
Hardman was one of three players declared out for the Week 12 matchup, joining tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck). Kincaid has missed two straight games, while Thursday was Samuel's first game missed with his current ailment.
After Thursday’s massacre, there is no telling if any of the players mentioned previously will be added to IR. Bernard certainly seems like a strong candidate, as he was quickly ushered to the locker room and placed in a sling following his injury. Brown was also seen by reporters wearing his right arm in a sling postgame.
In any event, the way the injuries have piled up for Buffalo over the past few seasons has been a major concern, one the team must once again address during the offseason.
It’s difficult to blame a strength and conditioning as well as an athletic training staff for a team’s rash of injuries. With that said, year after year, the Bills' IR has been occupied by several key players, leading to underperformance on one side of the ball or the other.
Buffalo changed its strength and conditioning coach this offseason, firing Eric Ciano in favor of Will Greenberg, who has been with the organization since 2017. Head athletic trainer Nate Breske has been in place since the 2018 season.
Continuity is critical in any organization, but perhaps in this case, the Bills could benefit from a new look in their strength and conditioning and athletic training rooms this offseason.
Numbers don’t lie. And the Bills’ injuries have gotten out of control.
Something needs to change.
