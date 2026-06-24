Why Bills' Fans Should Expect Record Boost from New Highmark Stadium

It’s an exciting time for the Buffalo Bills as they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Highmark Stadium. But the question is: can the Bills expect a record bump from playing in their new home?

The numbers show that yes, Buffalo is in line to have a better record in 2026 than 2025 due to playing in a new stadium.

In a post on Reddit from user TrashGeologist, teams playing in new home stadiums tend to improve from the final season at an old venue to their first in a new one.

The numbers show that four of the last six NFL teams playing their first seasons in new stadiums had better records than the previous year in their old homes. The last three all had better records, with the Rams, Chargers, and Raiders all playing in new homes in 2020.

The field seen from field level during a media tour of the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New stadiums do wonders for QBs

One of the biggest factors in the bump for NFL teams in their new stadiums is having strong quarterback play. From Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr in 2020 to Tony Romo in 2009 during the debut of "Jerry World" at AT&T Stadium, or Peyton Manning in an MVP season in 2008 at the new Lucas Oil Stadium, new homes can have a positive impact on QBs.

Many of those players have been Pro Bowlers at some point in their careers. But Josh Allen could be the best of them all. He has the opportunity to take a crack at improving these metrics after a "down" 2025 season that included 39 total touchdowns, 4,247 total yards, and a 12-5 record.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles at something someone said before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New coach bump?

The last team to open a new stadium and line up under a new head coach was the 2016 Dolphins. Not only did Adam Gase lead Miami to 10 wins in its first year at Hard Rock Stadium, but the team's playoff appearance was one of only three for the franchise since 2009.

Joe Brady has the opportunity to do the same with the Bills. He will be the first coach to lead Buffalo into the new Highmark Stadium after the firing of Sean McDermott in January.

The hope, though, is that his career pans out far better than Gase's, who wrapped his tenure with the Dolphins with a 23-25 record, before a 9-23 stint with the Jets.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bills pushing to make history

Despite teams getting a boost in their overall records in the first year in a new stadium, not a single one of them won the Super Bowl in that inaugural season. The closest a team ever got was in 1999, as the Titans literally fell a yard short of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

According to BetMGM. Buffalo holds the second-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, topping the AFC with +1000 odds.

So, the Bills look like they can be the first to buck this trend on paper. But it will take more than past inaugural season trends for this next Buffalo team to get over the hump.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, center, stands next to Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as dignitaries cut the ribbon officially opening the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —