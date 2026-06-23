First Four Known Events Scheduled as Bills Cut Ribbon at New Highmark Stadium
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It officially opens on June 23 at 10 a.m. ET in Orchard Park.
A little more than three years after the Highmark Stadium groundbreaking, the Buffalo Bills will cut the ribbon on their new 60,108-seat home. Fans can watch the ceremony via live stream here.
The Bills received the keys to the building earlier this month, and now comes the historic photo opportunity for the "largest construction project in the history of Western New York." We discussed the focus on local community in an exclusive interview with Bills' legend Thurman Thomas last summer.
The first NFL regular season game there is set for Thursday, September 17 against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m.
The football-first facility will also bid to host concerts and other events such as a professional sports draft, but the schedule is still developing.
There are currently three scheduled events, all football related, in additional to the inaugural regular season game.
Return of Blue and Red Practice — August 8
After the Bills break training camp at St. John Fisher in Pittsford, the team returns to Orchard Park for their traditional night practice on August 8. The open practice, which has become known as the Return of the Blue and Red, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
In addition to experiencing the breathtaking stadium for the first time, Bills Mafia will also be looking out for Josh Allen's choice of alternate helmet, which the quarterback has made an annual tradition.
NFL Preseason — August 15 vs. Carolina Panthers
The Bills open their three-game preseason slate with a home Saturday matinee against the Carolina Panthers. The exhibition will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL Preseason — August 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo closes out their exhibition slate with a Thursday night home game, which is exactly three weeks prior to the real Highmark Stadium opener.
The Bills and the Steelers will kick off at 7 p.m. in a game that will likely be absent of star players.
TNF —September 17 vs. Detroit Lions
The first game that counts in Highmark Stadium will kick off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football series. The Bills host the Lions in an appealing non-conference matchup, and former Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be there as part of the broadcast crew.
“I was so excited. This was the game that I wanted, and we did it. I will see you Week 2," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm so excited for the new stadium, so excited to see everybody and obviously treat to watch Josh Allen play football."
Here's our story on the Bills' full season schedule from May.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.