First Four Known Events Scheduled as Bills Cut Ribbon at New Highmark Stadium

It officially opens on June 23 at 10 a.m. ET in Orchard Park.

A little more than three years after the Highmark Stadium groundbreaking, the Buffalo Bills will cut the ribbon on their new 60,108-seat home. Fans can watch the ceremony via live stream here.

The Bills received the keys to the building earlier this month, and now comes the historic photo opportunity for the "largest construction project in the history of Western New York." We discussed the focus on local community in an exclusive interview with Bills' legend Thurman Thomas last summer.

The first NFL regular season game there is set for Thursday, September 17 against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m.

Construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. This is the view from one of the end zone looking out into the stadium. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The football-first facility will also bid to host concerts and other events such as a professional sports draft, but the schedule is still developing.

There are currently three scheduled events, all football related, in additional to the inaugural regular season game.

Return of Blue and Red Practice — August 8

After the Bills break training camp at St. John Fisher in Pittsford, the team returns to Orchard Park for their traditional night practice on August 8. The open practice, which has become known as the Return of the Blue and Red, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

In addition to experiencing the breathtaking stadium for the first time, Bills Mafia will also be looking out for Josh Allen's choice of alternate helmet, which the quarterback has made an annual tradition.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his way around the stadium playing catch with children during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Preseason — August 15 vs. Carolina Panthers

The Bills open their three-game preseason slate with a home Saturday matinee against the Carolina Panthers. The exhibition will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL Preseason — August 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo closes out their exhibition slate with a Thursday night home game, which is exactly three weeks prior to the real Highmark Stadium opener.

The Bills and the Steelers will kick off at 7 p.m. in a game that will likely be absent of star players.

TNF —September 17 vs. Detroit Lions

The first game that counts in Highmark Stadium will kick off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football series. The Bills host the Lions in an appealing non-conference matchup, and former Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be there as part of the broadcast crew.

“I was so excited. This was the game that I wanted, and we did it. I will see you Week 2," said Fitzpatrick. "I'm so excited for the new stadium, so excited to see everybody and obviously treat to watch Josh Allen play football."

Here's our story on the Bills' full season schedule from May.

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was the eveningâ€™s legend of the game and lead the crowd with a cheer before the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images