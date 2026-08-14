Bills' Year 2 Breakout Candidate 'Match Made In Heaven' for Jim Leonhard's Defense

The Buffalo Bills' first unofficial preseason depth chart is an encouraging sign for TJ Sanders supporters.

Coming off an underwhelming rookie season, the second-round defensive tackle currently occupies a first-team spot on the Bills' new Jim Leonhard-inspired 3-4 front.

Slotted opposite of veteran Ed Oliver as a hand-in-dirt defensive end, the 23-year-old Sanders has quietly made a name for himself over the first two weeks of training camp.

Sanders has even managed to catch the attention of FOX Sports NFL draft analyst Ron Rang, who listed one Year 2 breakout candidate for each of the 16 AFC teams.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer dives under Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown bringing him down during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. Coming into to help is Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of the "2025 draft picks I believe will take the biggest leaps in their sophomore season," Rang chose Sanders to represent the Bills.

"I expect Sanders to be one of the big winners of the Bills’ plan to play more of a 3-4 base under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard," said Rang. "The 6-foot-4, 297-pound Sanders is well-suited for the blue-collar role of eating up would-be blockers, offering impressive strength and length. Sanders won’t necessarily put up eye-popping numbers in 2026, but the former No. 41 overall selection will emerge as an every-game starter this season, after recording just 16 tackles and starting two games as a rookie."

Valuable versatility for Bills' defense

While Buffalo will deploy three down linemen for the majority of snaps in Leonhard's scheme, the defensive coordinator has plans to consistently move personnel around to keep the opponents guessing.

As a result, Sanders isn't always going to line up over the offensive tackle's inside shoulder, and he's apparently handling it well.

"He's doing a great job. We're asking him to play multiple roles, we're not just limiting him to one spot," said Leonhard this week as the Bills prepare for Saturday's preseason opener. "He's moving to different areas of the defensive line, whether it's our base package and our nickel package. So, he's probably one of the guys who's done the most and playing at a high level."

Bills defensive linemen T.J. Sanders and DeWayne Carter battle during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, August 4, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TJ Sanders making most of fresh start

As a rookie Sanders earned a gameday jersey 12 times and logged 297 defensive snaps. He managed only one quarterback hit in a system apparently not tailored to his strengths.

Leonhard's arrival, and the 3-4 scheme he brings with him, has given Sanders a fresh opportunity.

“I think it was the perfect match for me. A match made in heaven, honestly," said Sanders in a post-practice interview shared by WGR 550. "Just being able to play all over the front, not just being locked in one position, and just being able to play more of my game, less thinking, more just attacking."

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonhard has recognized improvement from what Sanders showed on film in 2025.

"The physicality is improving. He is committed to trying to be the physical player when he needs to be. Everybody knows he has some pass rush ability and ability to get to the quarterback and he's flashed both. Now, it's just creating consistency," said Leonhard.

Sanders will finally get to make his case during live game action when the Bills host the Carolina Panthers on August 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

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