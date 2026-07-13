Ex-NFL Safety Jim Leonhard May Be Best Thing to Happen to Bills' Defensive Tackles

It's one of the many challenges facing Buffalo Bills' first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

With the hope that production increases as a result, the Bills must find a way to maximize the talent on their defensive line interior. Especially with franchise piece Ed Oliver missing most of the 2025 campaign due to injuries, the position group was inconsistent against the run and pass prior to Leonhard's arrival.

"We all know they got Josh Allen there, but the question has always been does he have enough on defense? I think Jim Leonhard is the right mind to be able to unlock in maybe a new modern way," said NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe on The Insiders.

Moving to a 3-4 base scheme under Leonhard, the Bills' defense, which will employ three down linemen, has been the subject of NFL chatter on a national level.

"We're going to be an attacking defense up front, in the back end. We're going to attack the football. We're going to be aggressive," said Leonhard, who played 10 NFL seasons as a safety.

DTs 'unleashed'

The defensive tackles' group features three key returnees with Oliver leading the charge alongside two second-year pros. Although Leonhard did not hand pick any of the three, he presumably has a plan to fit them into his scheme.

"You can tell he has a clearer vision for what he's looking for, but he adapts," said head coach Joe Brady. "He has versatility. He's willing to say, okay, hey, this is ideal, but if we don't have this, well, then we're going to have to be able to do this, this and this."

Behemoth Deone Walker, a 2025 fourth-rounder, will presumably fill more of a traditional nose tackle role in Leonhard's scheme after showing flashes of brilliance as a rookie. We wrote about Walker being tabbed a breakout player to watch for 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) gets part of his hand on the ball, breaking up a pass, during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then, there's 2025 second-rounder TJ Sanders, who was relatively quiet over 297 defensive snaps last season. He totaled 16 tackles, 1.0 sack, one pass break-up and two quarterback pressures. There's speculation, however, that Leonhard's scheme better suits the player's skillset.

"Eager to see how they use different defensive tackles in different ways," said Wolfe. "TJ Sanders, who was drafted last year, may not have been the best fit for McDermott's scheme. I think he's gonna be unleashed in Jim Leonhard's scheme. Ed Oliver could be in a position to have even more pass rush opportunities in Jim Leonhard's scheme."

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ. Sanders (98) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ed Oliver's outlook

Oliver, a 2019 first-round pick, was nothing short of sensational during his limited time on the field in 2025. He recorded a sack in each of his three regular season games in addition to a critical forced fumble in the Week 1 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-foot-1 Oliver, who is considered a bit undersized for a prototypical defensive tackle, is welcoming the switch to Leonhard's scheme.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I know it sounds cliche, but if you turn on the tape, the guy they had in Denver was pretty good, and he looks like he's playing pretty free. So, hopefully I can have that same success in the same system," said Oliver.

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