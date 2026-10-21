Bills and Buccaneers Identified as Perfect Trade Partners With Buffalo's Secondary Need

The Buffalo Bills have a need at the safety position and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team they should have their sights set on for a possible trade.

The Bills are currently sporting a starting duo of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cole Bishop, but there's a few problems with that combo. Neither player has performed all that well in 2026 and Gardner-Johnson could self-destruct at any second, as we witnessed in Week 6 when he spit on a player and got both ejected and suspended for it.

If Buffalo loses either one of those players for an extended period of time for any reason, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would be left with options that include Damar Hamlin and Jalon Kilgore.

Hamlin is not a starting-caliber player, and we can't say for sure if Kilgore is given his extremely limited sample size over the first six weeks of this season.

At the very least, the Bills could use more veteran depth, but we would like to see general manager Brandon Beane swing for the fences.

Bills, Bucs matched as trade partners

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article naming "fairytale trades" for 10 teams, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker matched up the Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with safety Antoine Winfield being the player he suggests Buffalo should trade for.

"It seems improbable that the Buccaneers would legitimately trade a defensive anchor in Winfield, who’s under contract through next season and would incur a $27.8 million dead cap hit if dealt," he said. "However, his work operating as a true free safety would fit excellently in Buffalo on a Bills team that lacks reliable difference-makers in its secondary."

The Buccaneers' willingness to trade Winfield depends on how they view the future of the team. Right now, that future doesn't look good.

The Bucs are a dreadful 1-5 after six games and it looks like they are going nowhere in 2026. One has to assume head coach Todd Bowles is on the hottest of hot seats, especially after last year's collapse, and it's conceivable Tampa Bay could consider hitting the reset button.

If so, trading Winfield makes sense, as he would be one of their most attractive trade chips and would garner the kind of return capable of greatly assisting a rebuild.

A perfect solution

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) cannot complete the interception against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the kind of home-run swing Beane needs to take.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Winfield is one of the best and most versatile safeties in the NFL and would instantly provide an upgrade for Buffalo's defense.

Winfield can play in the box, where he's a stout run defender and plus pass-rusher when asked to blitz, but he really excels as a free safety, where he's an asset in coverage as the last line of defense.

Having Winfield would give the Bills a much deeper safeties room since it would push one of Bishop or Gardner-Johnson down the depth chart. Both players are capable of playing in the box and that would allow Winfield to take his spot back deep.

It might take a little extra to pry Winfield away from the Bucs, but as long as the price isn't egregious, Beane and the Bills should make the trade.

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