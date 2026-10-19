Punishment Handed Down to Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson For Spitting Incident

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected during the first half of the Buffalo Bills win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 after spitting in the direction of tight end Brock Bowers. Now, the league has handed down an additional punishment.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Gardner-Johnson without pay for one game.

After the game, Gardner-Johnson gave a half-hearted apology where he refused to admit he spit at Bowers. He even tried to say he was simply being competitive, stating nothing negative was meant by the interaction. He later offered an apology on social media, and while it was better, he still didn't take full accountability. Instead of admitting to what he did, Gardner-Johnson said his "gesture" was "inappropriate."

NFL confirms C.J. Gardner-Johnson spit at opponent

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The league released a statement shortly after the news was announced, confirming the one-game suspension. While Gardner-Johnson never admitted to spitting, the league statement said he "spit at an opponent."

"Gardner-Johnson’s suspension begins on Monday, October 26. He will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Monday, November 2, following the team’s November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens," the statement read.

"Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Gardner-Johnson may appeal the suspension. Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, Ron Rivera, or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline."

Calls to move on from C.J. Gardner-Johnson have grown loud

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signing Gardner-Johnson was already a concern among Bills fans. His reputation is far from clean and several teams grew tired of the outspoken safety quickly. One prime example was in 2025 when the Houston Texans released Gardner-Johnson after just three games.

Now, calls for him to be released will grow louder, and one former coach says the Bills don't need him. Rex Ryan, who was the head coach of the Bills in 2015 and 2016, said playing in the NFL is a privilege, while adding no team needs Gardner-Johnson. He even called Gardner-Johnson a "punk."

"This guy, I mean, say what you want, he's a punk. I mean, that's really what he is. And, I mean, even as a practice player, I love the way he played. I really did. And then you find out about him and you're like, oh, God, nobody wants him. That's why they had six teams get rid of him. And this thing right here represents your football team. The Buffalo Bills don't need you. Guess what? No team in the league needs you," Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up.

In addition to his actions on Sunday, Gardner-Johnson missed two tackles and has struggled in coverage this season. It's still early in the year, but this signing feels like a miss from general manager Brandon Beane.

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