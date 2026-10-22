Bills and Dolphins Identified as Potential Trade Partners Ahead of NFL Deadline

If there's one area where the Buffalo Bills could use more help at on the defensive side of the ball, it's at linebacker.

The linebacker position has been a sore spot for Buffalo for years now, and that hasn't changed in 2026, as Terrel Bernard has been disappointing and Dorian Williams has been even worse. Buffalo was hoping for a big contribution from rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr this season, but that simply hasn't happened in six games.

Another concern with Bernard is his injury history, and if he falls victim to that issue once again, Buffalo will have a precarious situation at the position.

Safe to say, general manager Brandon Beane should be on the phone between now and the trade deadline to add an upgrade.

Bills, Dolphins linked as possible trade partners

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) speaks to reporters after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Daniel Popper listed his top 50 trade candidates before the NFL trade deadline next month and among them was Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Popper also named Buffalo as one of the best fits for him.

"Brooks, a reliable veteran off-ball linebacker, is one of the few (attractive Dolphins trade candidates)," Popper said.

"He signed a three-year extension in July and has close to $13 million in guaranteed salary in 2027, so any acquiring team would be making a multiyear commitment. The Dolphins would take on $15.6 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Brooks. This regime, with coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, has not been afraid of dead money thus far," Popper added.

"Best fits: Bills, Steelers, Cowboys," Popper said.

Why Dolphins could trade Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan walks on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild and the tank is on with Miami sporting an 0-6 record entering Week 7.

Knowing that, the Dolphins need to be stockpiling picks, but with their lack of talent on both sides of the ball, they don't have many viable options to help accomplish that task.

Brooks is their best option to garner more draft capital given his track record of high-level play. Brooks has been a quality starting linebacker for years now, and he cemented himself as one of the league's best in 2025 after getting his first All-Pro nod.

What makes him more attractive is Brooks won't be a rental thanks to his contract that runs through 2029, so giving up draft capital for him will be easier to stomach for the acquiring team.

We could see Brooks fetching at least a third-round pick in a hot market.

Should Bills trade for Jordyn Brooks?

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Absolutely, assuming the Dolphins are willing to do an in-division trade. Normally we'd say that's impossible, but with Miami so far off from contending, it's possible.

Brooks is one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, his overall grade of 71.4 ranks 15th at the position, and his run defense and pass-rush grades are both inside the top 10.

Brooks lacks in coverage, where he has posted the 45th-best PFF coverage grade of 56.4, but that's still better than Bernard's and slightly worse than Williams' (57.4).

Adding Brooks gives the Bills an elite linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed who can be a major asset in the blitz and in run defense.

The veteran would also push Williams to the LB3 spot, which in turn gives Buffalo a much better depth situation.

Beane and the Bills need to be all-in on this season and making a trade for Brooks would show they are.

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