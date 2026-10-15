When Will Bills Upgrade Underperforming LB Corps By Elevating Vet Shaq Thompson?

The Buffalo Bills' defense ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams through the season's first five weeks, and the inside linebacker play appears to be part of the problem.

Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady protected his players against veiled media criticism on Wednesday, but it doesn't mean potential changes aren't being discussed behind the scenes.

"I think you're not a fan of the way our linebackers are playing, based off some of the questions, but I have no issues with the way our linebackers our playing right now," said Brady.

It's worth noting that Brady confirmed beleaguered cornerback Maxwell Hairston's starting status last week, but when game time rolled around, second-round rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun was the starter opposite Christian Benford.

Therefore, it wouldn't be shocking to see veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, who is currently on the practice squad, spring into action at some point in the coming weeks, especially with a bye after Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) intercepts the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Co-captain Terrel Bernard's spot is likely safe. Although he's looked slow at times this season, Bernard has built a reputation for being a great communicator with good instincts.

Dorian Williams, however, may be in danger of losing playing time to Thompson or fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Williams, a 2023 third-round pick, has always struggled when needed to drop back in pass coverage. This season, he has looked confused and out of sync in the new defense.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots rushes as Dorian Williams #42 of the Buffalo Bills defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaq Thompson should be up to speed by now

The Bills decided to bring Thompson back into the mix after the 32-year-old linebacker sat on the free agent market throughout the summer.

Like it did with veteran safety Jordan Poyer last year, Buffalo brought Thompson back into a practice squad capacity prior to the regular season kicking off.

In addition to getting back in the flow physically, Thompson seemingly needed a few weeks to digest the defensive scheme change under Jim Leonhard. The Bills employed a 4-3 front when Thompson played 12 games in what was head coach Sean McDermott's final season.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his versatility and experience will likely allow him to effectively operate in a 3-4 scheme, Thompson brings intangible to the table, too.

"Shaq knows he was brought here from a leadership component," said Brady on Wednesday. "If an opportunity came up, it's a long season, having a guy like himself, with his background and his history, to be able to come in and play and play meaningful football."

More about Shaq Thompson

The 2015 first-round draft pick spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, including two under the tutelage of McDermott. He has 135 career regular season appearances, including 118 starts.

The Bills initially brought in Thompson to bolster its linebacker depth prior to the 2025 season, and he proceeded to make 12 appearances (6 starts). In fact, Thompson was arguably the Bills' best defensive player at times, and he stepped up in the postseason, too. Starting both Bills' playoff games, Thompson totaled 13 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one interception.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) | USA TODAY Sports

"I love having Shaq here. There's a reason Shaq's here, but I like how, where our linebackers are right now," said Brady.

With all due respect to Brady, Bernard and Thompson, it's time to see the real reason why Shaq's here.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) greets fans after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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