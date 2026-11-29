The NFL reviewed the video, and the result is an unfavorable one for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

There were 10 total penalties accepted during the November 22 divisional bout between the Bills and Miami Dolphins, but Allen was not once flagged as a perpetrator.

The league, however, is retroactively penalizing Buffalo's franchise quarterback for his physical encounter with Dolphins' cornerback Chris Johnson late in the first half of the Week 11 home game.

It happened on a 2nd-and-10 snap from the Bills' 40-yard line with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Allen was hit while releasing his throw, allowing for Dolphins' linebacker Jacob Rodriguez to leap up an intercept altered pass right at midfield. Rodriguez ran the ball back to the Buffalo 22 right around where Allen got tangled up with Johnson.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching the replay, it appears Johnson comes at Allen, initiating contact near the end of the interception return and attempting to drive the quarterback back. The two players locked up before Allen managed to spin Johnson out of bounds, grabbing a chunk of facemask while doing so.

Charging Allen with unnecessary roughness for the facemask, the NFL levied an $11,941 fine. It was one of 20 financial penalties that the league issued for infractions during Week 11 games. Allen was the lone player reprimanded from the Bills' 26-9 triumph over the Dolphins.

Despite having to fork over nearly $12K, Allen moved to 15-3 all-time against the Miami Dolphins, including a 1-0 mark in the postseason.

Even star QBs get fined. The #Bills’ Josh Allen docked $11,941 for a facemask at the end of this play on an INT return. No penalty called. No action taken against the #Dolphins’ Chris Johnson, who was blocking Allen. pic.twitter.com/2QoKNkVF2d — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 28, 2026

Infractions committed against Josh Allen

There were instances in both Weeks 1 and 8 where an opposing player was fined for dirty deeds targeting Allen.

Texans' veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards hit Josh Allen low and a tick late on a second-down play during the Bills' season-opening road win. He received a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty for his actions with the NFL subsequently fining Edwards $8,263.

In Week 8, Ravens' linebacker Roquan Smith grabbed Allen's helmet and twisted the quarterback's head around nearly 180 degrees on a goal line snap. Allen scored a touchdown on the play. Despite not being penalized during the game, Smith took a $17,911 financial hit after the fact.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reaches for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there was no grasping of the facemask, Chiefs' linebacker Nick Bolton certainly dished out some unnecessary roughness toward Allen during the Thanksgiving night game. It's worth watching whether or not the NFL finds any wrongdoing during Week 12 film review.

On a third-quarter quarterback sneak, Allen pushed forward for a first down on top of a pile while Bolton came in from behind and shoved his forearm up and under the ball carrier's facemask.

The Bills (10-1) return to action on December 6 against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET in Foxboro.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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