NFL Singles Out Josh Allen's Unnecessary Roughness in Bills' Win over Dolphins
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The NFL reviewed the video, and the result is an unfavorable one for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
There were 10 total penalties accepted during the November 22 divisional bout between the Bills and Miami Dolphins, but Allen was not once flagged as a perpetrator.
The league, however, is retroactively penalizing Buffalo's franchise quarterback for his physical encounter with Dolphins' cornerback Chris Johnson late in the first half of the Week 11 home game.
It happened on a 2nd-and-10 snap from the Bills' 40-yard line with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Allen was hit while releasing his throw, allowing for Dolphins' linebacker Jacob Rodriguez to leap up an intercept altered pass right at midfield. Rodriguez ran the ball back to the Buffalo 22 right around where Allen got tangled up with Johnson.
Watching the replay, it appears Johnson comes at Allen, initiating contact near the end of the interception return and attempting to drive the quarterback back. The two players locked up before Allen managed to spin Johnson out of bounds, grabbing a chunk of facemask while doing so.
Charging Allen with unnecessary roughness for the facemask, the NFL levied an $11,941 fine. It was one of 20 financial penalties that the league issued for infractions during Week 11 games. Allen was the lone player reprimanded from the Bills' 26-9 triumph over the Dolphins.
Despite having to fork over nearly $12K, Allen moved to 15-3 all-time against the Miami Dolphins, including a 1-0 mark in the postseason.
Infractions committed against Josh Allen
There were instances in both Weeks 1 and 8 where an opposing player was fined for dirty deeds targeting Allen.
Texans' veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards hit Josh Allen low and a tick late on a second-down play during the Bills' season-opening road win. He received a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty for his actions with the NFL subsequently fining Edwards $8,263.
In Week 8, Ravens' linebacker Roquan Smith grabbed Allen's helmet and twisted the quarterback's head around nearly 180 degrees on a goal line snap. Allen scored a touchdown on the play. Despite not being penalized during the game, Smith took a $17,911 financial hit after the fact.
While there was no grasping of the facemask, Chiefs' linebacker Nick Bolton certainly dished out some unnecessary roughness toward Allen during the Thanksgiving night game. It's worth watching whether or not the NFL finds any wrongdoing during Week 12 film review.
On a third-quarter quarterback sneak, Allen pushed forward for a first down on top of a pile while Bolton came in from behind and shoved his forearm up and under the ball carrier's facemask.
The Bills (10-1) return to action on December 6 against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET in Foxboro.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.