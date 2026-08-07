Padded Practices Bringing Out Best in 'Ivy League Meathead' at Bills' Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills have three starting-caliber tight ends on their roster, but one was seemingly more excited for padded training camp practices than the others.

After watching Jackson Hawes force his way into the rotation, and subsequently manhandle opposing defenses, as a rookie, his enthusiasm for Thursday's practice should not come as a surprise.

"He's like an Ivy League meathead," said veteran tight end Dawson Knox. "He's so smart, just an incredible dude, but he loves the hitting. He loves just pushing a guy off the ball, pancaking guys. He's just an incredible guy, but he's definitely one of those guys that loves the pads."

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills drafted Hawes out of Georgia Tech in 2025, but the fifth-round pick actually played the bulk of his collegiate career for Ivy League member Yale. Prior to a post-graduate season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Hawes earned back-to-back All-Ivy League selections while completing his bachelor's degree in New Haven.

Setting the foundation

Hawes did not miss a game as a rookie, earning eight starts and a 43-percent snap share over 17 regular season appearances.

"Jackson came in as maybe the most well-polished blocking tied in as a rookie that I've ever seen," said Knox. "To do that as a rookie says a lot because you're going straight into drinking from a fire hose. Just trying to learn an entire offense in one year is something that's very hard to do, especially this offense."

Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox wait for their turn in a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4 road grader essentially eliminated the need for a sixth offensive lineman when deploying run-heavy personnel. He also made touchdown catches in three separate games.

Taking next step in Year 2

Coming in as a rookie, Hawes fit perfectly as a complement to Knox and Dalton Kincaid. With Knox playing the traditional tight end role and Kincaid providing elite pass-catching ability, Hawes gave the offense a blocking specialist capable of running routes.

“Now he can kind of play a little faster, a little more free, doesn't have to think about things as hard, and he kind of just gets to go out there and do what he does. That's what's always fun, seeing a guy's growth from rookie year to year two. That's something that's going to be really fun to watch him because he started off with a bang last year," said Knox.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) and Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) jump for a pass during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid also sounded like someone who is comfortable buying stock in his teammate.

“I think he's a tremendous blocker. You know, I think we saw that as his rookie year. Going into Year 2, you expect it to get better," said Kincaid. "It's hard to get better because he had such a good rookie year, but I think you can expect him to have the same impact, if not more of an impact."

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