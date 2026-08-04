Dalton Kincaid's Words Suggest Bills' Coaching Change Has Been Better for His Health

Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid may have said the quiet part out loud on Monday.

Following the fourth practice at St. John Fisher University, Kincaid, who had been plagued by a bad left knee since the second half of the 2024 season, provided an update on his physical condition while formally addressing reporters.

After clarifying that he temporarily left practice as a result of taking a hit to the "family jewels," Kincaid confirmed that his lower body is in a good place as he prepares for his fourth NFL season.

"I feel really good where I'm at right now," said Kincaid, who made similarly optimistic remarks during OTAs.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid makes a juggling catch in the end zone during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The update suggests that the 2023 first-round tight end is certainly better off now than he was at the same time last year. In 2025, Kincaid missed multiple training camp practices, seemingly due to the knee injury that lingered for the entire season.

"I think, last year, I tried to do a few different things during camp, and probably didn't work out as well for me," said Kincaid. "I think the schedule we have in place right now has been really good for me and for everyone on the team."

With Kincaid reportedly healthier at this stage of the summer, it's worth noting that the Bills have a new head coach and an altered training camp practice schedule as a result.

Schedule changes under Joe Brady

Last year under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills logged three full practices before their first off-day. Then, after a 24-hour respite, they practiced three days in a row again. That's six practices in the first even days.

This summer, however, more rest and recovery time has been built into the schedule. The Bills will have totaled three off-days before they hit the field for Practice No. 6.

After opening training camp with back-to-back days of non-padded practice, the Bills were idle on Friday, July 31. They practiced again on Saturday before taking another off-day on Sunday.

Following Monday and Tuesday practices, Buffalo is off again on Wednesday, August 5 before closing out the St. John Fisher portion of camp with sessions on August 6 & 7.

"In camp, the schedule has been great to where we can load pretty well before off-days and get a good day of rest before then," said Kincaid.

Bills head coach Joe Brady gestures before the next drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The altered approach, which appears to allow for more recovery time, is certainly a change from the McDermott era.

Over nine years, the former head coach built a reputation for being more physically demanding than most during the season, arguably leading to a higher injury rate.

Following a relentless team effort in the season-opening comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, McDermott put the Bills in full pads for the following Wednesday's practice. He also seemed to over-practice the team at times late in the season when wear and tear become a significant factor.

Bills head coach Joe Brady talks with tight end Dalton Kincaid during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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