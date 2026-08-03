Dalton Kincaid Confirms 'Family Jewels' Are Safe After Bills' Practice Injury Scare

Fortunately, it is not what it initially appeared to be.

When tight end Dalton Kincaid limped off the field following an 11-on-11 practice rep at Buffalo Bills' training camp on Monday, there was a natural immediate concern for the left knee that has plagued the dynamic pass-catcher since 2024.

After declining surgery on his torn PCL this past offseason, the 26-year-old Kincaid provided an overly-positive update during OTAs. Those good vibes, however, nearly ended abruptly on a rainy, overcast day at St. John Fisher University.

Not long after making a crisp seven-yard touchdown reception during redzone work, Kincaid went down to the ground on a subsequent play. Met by a trainer, it became clear that the tight end was dealing with some sort of lower body issue.

When he returned to action about 10 minutes later, it became apparent that disaster was avoided. After the August 3 practice, Kincaid explained what transpired while formally addressing reporters.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it turns out, a knee was at the root of the problem, but Kincaid's knee was not the issue.

"I feel good. It was a family jewels shot, so knee's all good. It was a knee to the family jewels," said Kincaid.

Kincaid's use of non-scientific terminology was his way of referring to the delicate part of a male's intimate anatomy. Although it's never a desired fate to suffer, the good news is the acute pain lasts only a few minutes unlike a knee injury that lingers for an entire season.

Kincaid feeling fresh and looking good

With four training camp practices in the books, Kincaid's self report is exactly what Bills' fans want to hear.

"I feel really good where I'm at right now," said Kincaid.

The 2023 first-round draft pick's importance to the offense was glaringly evident in 2025. The Bills went 10-2 in regular season games when Kincaid was in the lineup and 2-3 without his services. Furthermore, he made go-ahead touchdown receptions in both playoff games last January.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's a special player. He really is," said quarterback Josh Allen after the team's first practice of the summer. "I know we've been saying that. He's been fantastic for us the last couple of years. I feel like he gets better each and every year, and just another year with him, learning his body language. He's flying around. It's awesome to see."

With Kincaid expected to play a primary role on offense, it's certainly awesome to see that his knee is intact and the family jewels are safe.

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