Wise Pick for Bills in 2026 NFL Draft is 'Natural Leader' Pegged as Pass Rush Boost

The Buffalo Bills are likely to add numerous pieces to their defense through the 2026 NFL Draft.

One player in particular would help shake things up within the team’s group of edge rushers, as Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas makes a nice fit for the Bills with their first-round pick. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently predicted the Bills will draft Jacas at No. 26 overall to help bring in additional firepower to a unit that underperformed a season ago.

Needed boost

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Buffalo finished the 2025 campaign 20th in the league in total sacks [36], while its leading sack getter, Greg Rousseau, managed just seven sacks, which was tied for 35th most among individual pass rushers.

The Bills added Bradley Chubb as a free agent, but will pursue further additions during the upcoming draft. That’s where Jacas comes in, an ascending talent who got better each year he spent at Illinois.

Jacas is coming off a senior season in which he recorded 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. The 21-year-old is a player who creates havoc, having forced six fumbles over the past two years.

"You're going to get a physical player, disciplined player, someone that doesn't take a play off," said Jacas from the NFL Scouting Combine. "Someone that’s just a natural leader, someone that's going to attack every play, someone that's going to … you can depend on.



Pro Football Focus offered a strong evaluation of his 2025 season, giving Jacas a pass-rush grade of 88, which was 38th among over 850 graded edge defenders last year. He put up 30 reps on the bench press at the combine and ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Current room

Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Beyond Rousseau and Chubb, Buffalo has 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson returning for his second professional season, while 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon is in the final year of his rookie contract. Aside from Jackson and Solomon, the Bills haven’t drafted an edge rusher since Rousseau and bust Boogie Basham in 2021.

Buffalo has often gone the free-agent route to bolster its pass rush, signing veterans such as Leonard Floyd, Von Miller and Joey Bosa as past quick fixes that have offered mixed results. Now, under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, it would be advisable for the team to get a young up-and-comer in the fold to pair with Rousseau far into the future.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Jacas would be just that.

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