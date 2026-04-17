One of 'Biggest NFL Draft Misses in 2025' Creates Challenge for Bills, Jim Leonhard

Edge rusher is again on the list of Buffalo Bills' draft needs, and it's not only because of the impending defensive scheme change.

In 2025, the Bills invested an early third-round pick on Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson. Tabbed as a Top 50 talent by multiple draft evaluators on the heels of an impressive NFL Combine performance, Buffalo took Jackson off the board at No. 72 overall.

Unfortunately, Jackson's rookie campaign did not go as planned. Initially buried on the depth chart, he saw only 30 defensive snaps prior to a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

Even if fully healthy, the raw prospect is not someone the Bills can count on in 2026, creating a need for depth behind presumed starters Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.

We wrote about Buffalo's potential interest in Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell with the No. 26 overall selection at the NFL Draft. If not in Round 1, the Bills seem likely to address the position at some point during the three days.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jackson amongst 'Biggest NFL Draft Misses in 2025'

Justifiably, the 23-year-old Jackson was a main part of the conversation when Sports Illustrated's Matthew Verderame named eight players on "Biggest NFL Draft Misses in 2025 Include Five Edge Rushers."

Noting that Jackson "failed to record a stat" over three appearances, Verderame proclaimed "him one of the biggest busts thus far." The third-rounder ranked No. 3 on Sports Illustrated's list, which was headlined by Cincinnati Bengals' first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

"Coming from Arkansas, Jackson was never able to establish himself in a quiet rookie campaign," said Verderame.

Jackson was a healthy scratch for the first four weeks of his rookie season. He went back to gameday inactive status in Week 7. Forced into action due to injuries in Week 10, the defensive end tore ligaments in his knee against the Dolphins.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) is tended to by trainers during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Can Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme unlock Jackson's potential?

Part of the Bills' defensive makeover under new coordinator Jim Leonhard is the switch to a multiple-front alignment with a 3-4 base.

Should Buffalo view Jackson as unfit the line up as an edge rusher, he could try his luck on the interior. It's notable that he remains listed as a defensive end on the Bills' roster as opposed to outside linebacker, a category that Rousseau and Chubb now fall under.

We recently explored Jackson's "potential as an interior run stuffer as they shift into Leonhard’s new defense." Even if that winds up being a solution, the Bills still need to add to the edge rusher group.

Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson sprints off the line as he works out at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images