Bills sign son of legendary NFL running back in undrafted free agency
It wasn't that long ago, the Buffalo Bills had a running back with the "Gore" nameplate on his jersey. There's an outside chance they'll have another. Frank Gore Jr., the son of the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.
Gore, a Southern Mississippi product, rushed for 1,131 yards this past year, scoring 10 touchdowns. He wasn't expected to be drafted due to a general perception of an absence of high-end traits, but he's a smart runner who stays within control and can contribute on all three downs.
Frank Gore Sr. rushed for 599 yards on 166 carries, scoring twice for the Bills in 2019. While Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who's been retired since 2009, saw his son's name called at No. 4 overall, had 15 years between the end of his career and the start of his son's. Gore has five, having just become Hall-eligible.
Bloodlines are considered valuable in the NFL, and the elder Gore's longevity is the stuff of legends. It remains to be seen whether his son will get the chance to lug the rock 3,735 times, but the Bills will at least give him a chance to earn a spot on the roster or practice squad in 2024.