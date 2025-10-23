SI

How Much Brandon Graham Will Earn in New Deal With Eagles

BG has unretired—how much is his new deal worth?

Brigid Kennedy

Graham initially retired in March
Graham initially retired in March / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Although Brandon Graham went out on top—fresh off a blowout win vs. the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX—he decided this week that he would be unretiring from the NFL to re-join the Eagles, who are in need of some pass-rushing help after the abrupt exit of Za'Darius Smith.

On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared some details on what exactly the veteran defensive end will be paid as part of this exciting development.

Per Rapoport, Graham will be playing on a one-year deal worth a prorated value of $4.895 million. But considering when he is actually entering the season, he'll earn $2.44 million, which includes a signing bonus of $1,677,500.

In explaining his decision to return, Graham said that, upon further reflection, he didn't want to miss out on the chance to play more football.

"While I could still [play football], and the opportunity feels like it's right, that's exactly what I want to do," he said. "I know that it was Year 15, it was just like a great way to go out, but I don't want to have no regrets either. ... This is the only time in life that you could do it. After a while, ain't nobody calling no more."

Well, the Birds are surely happy he's back. And the extra cash in his bank account is probably pretty nice, too.

