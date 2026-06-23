Brendan Sorsby Live Updates: NFL Declines to Hold Supplemental Draft for QB
Cancel all the Brendan Sorsby mock drafts and predictions, the NFL supplemental draft is off.
As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the NFL has declined the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback’s application to enter the supplemental draft and will not hold one this summer. After Sorsby dropped the injunction he was granted in the state of Texas that had temporarily restored the NCAA eligibility he lost due to gambling, he decided to apply for the supplemental draft last week—hoping to instead turn pro. The NFL has declined his bid.
Follow along with SI as we provide live updates on the NFL’s decision to not hold a supplemental draft for Sorsby.
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Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.
Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick