Brendan Sorsby Live Updates: NFL Declines to Hold Supplemental Draft for QB

Cancel all the Brendan Sorsby mock drafts and predictions, the NFL supplemental draft is off.

As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the NFL has declined the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback’s application to enter the supplemental draft and will not hold one this summer. After Sorsby dropped the injunction he was granted in the state of Texas that had temporarily restored the NCAA eligibility he lost due to gambling, he decided to apply for the supplemental draft last week—hoping to instead turn pro. The NFL has declined his bid.

Follow along with SI as we provide live updates on the NFL’s decision to not hold a supplemental draft for Sorsby.

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