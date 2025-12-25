Broncos vs. Chiefs: Three Bold Predictions for Christmas Night’s AFC West Battle in K.C.
The NFL’s slate of Christmas Day games will come to a close on Thursday night in Kansas City as the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium for a prime-time contest.
Denver enters this one coming off their first loss since late September, having been defeated at home by the scorching hot Jaguars 34–20. Sitting at 12–3 on the season, they still remain in first place in the AFC—but now have some work to do if they want to hold on to the conference’s first-round bye heading into the playoffs.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, are not only set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but are set to start their quarterback on the campaign after season-ending knee injuries to both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew. Enter: Chris Oladokun.
Regardless of the current circumstance, matchups between these two AFC West foes are always bound to produce. Here are three bold predictions for Broncos vs. Chiefs.
Courtland Sutton will notch 100-plus yards, one TD on his way to a third career 1,000-yard season
Courtland Sutton has remained quarterback Bo Nix’s favorite target into the latter half of the 2025 season, having logged double-digit targets in each of the Broncos’ last three games. Additionally, he’s hauled in touchdowns in three of their last four.
Sutton faces a favorable matchup against the Chiefs on Thursday night, as fellow star pass catchers CeeDee Lamb and Nico Collins have each gotten the better of the K.C. secondary over the last month to the tune of 100-plus yards each.
That’s why, with plenty on the line in the penultimate game of the year, look for Sutton to eclipse 100 yards himself—and score a touchdown—to reach 1,000 yards receiving on the season for the third time in his career.
Chris Oladokun will be sacked five times by Broncos’ dominant front
Chris Oladokun is set have his work cut out for him on Thursday night.
In his first NFL start, the fourth-year pro will take on a Broncos defense that’s first in the NFL in sacks (63.0), total pressures (255), and second in pressure rate (41.1%). For context, Oladokun was sacked four times last Sunday against the Titans, a unit that ranks in the middle of the pack in all three aforementioned categories.
While Andy Reid is likely to set his new quarterback up for success with quick throws and easy reads, this one could get away from Kansas City—forcing Oladokun into drop-back passing situations. Given that, I’m predicting Denver to sack him at least five times on Thursday night.
Denver will return to its winning ways, notching a three-score victory to stay in No. 1 seed contention
Perhaps the easiest prediction of Thursday is a Broncos win, but exactly how it will happen still remains a Christmas mystery.
Despite this one being played in Kansas City—potentially Travis Kelce’s final game at Arrowhead—look for Denver to not only score early and often in this one, but pair it with a stifling of the Chiefs’ struggling offense.
In what becomes a 31–13 rout, look for the Broncos return to their winning ways while the Chiefs tally a 10-loss season for the first time since 2012.