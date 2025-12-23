SI

NFL Week 17 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A complete look at the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Broncos on Christmas night.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Broncos on Christmas night. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Somehow, some way, we’re already into the final two weeks of the 2025 NFL season as the playoffs are just around the corner for some—and offseason trips to Cancun are on the horizon for others.

The week that was in the league saw the Seahawks and Rams duke it out in the NFL’s Game of the Year, the Bears take down the Packers in overtime on a Caleb Williams heave, Liam Coen take a subtle shot at Sean Payton after his Jaguars put a halt to the Broncos' winning streak, and Philip Rivers show that he's still able to sling it at age 44.

Additionally, DK Metcalf got in an altercation with a Lions fan that ultimately got him suspended, Gardner Minshew suffered a knee injury that will force the Chiefs into rolling with Chris Okadokun, and Stefon Diggs compared Drake Maye to another Patriots legend after New England took down Baltimore on Sunday night.

And just like that, we're onto Week 17. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

NFL Week 17 Schedule

Who Is Playing on Christmas Day?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET

Netflix

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

4:30 p.m. ET

Netflix

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

For a sixth consecutive season—and in typical NFL fashion—professional football is set take over Christmas with three back-to-back-to-back contests.

The day will begin in Landover, Md. as the Commanders welcome the Cowboys to Northwest Stadium. Then, the Vikings will play host to the Lions in Minnesota before the day comes to a close with an AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos at Arrowhead.

The first two games will stream on Netflix while the third will take on the normal Thursday Night Football slot, streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

4:30 p.m. ET

NFL Network

Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens

8:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

With the college football regular season now complete, the NFL decides to take over Saturdays as well.

The weekend will begin in L.A. with the Chargers welcoming the Texans to SoFi Stadium as the two division leaders vie for playoff seeding. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

The Packers and Ravens—who, too, are looking to cement their spot in the postseason—will then face off at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. This one will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on Peacock.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

New York Jets

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday’s slate of NFL football will feature seven 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs (three of which are in-division contests), a 4:05 and a 4:25. Notable matchups include the Colts vs. Jaguars, Panthers vs. Seahawks, and the Bills vs. Eagles.

Who is playing on Sunday Night Football?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock

Sunday night’s prime time matchup features two teams fighting for the NFC's No. 1 seed as the Bears head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

We’re in for a good one from Levi’s between two teams coming off impressive Week 16 wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and will both air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Who is playing on Monday Night Football?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams

8:15 p.m. ET

ESPN

The final Monday Night Football matchup in 2025, the Rams will travel East to close out the Week 17 slate to take on the Falcons in Atlanta.

While said Falcons have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Rams and MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford must keep up their winning ways to close out the campaign if they want to remain alive in the race for the conference’s top spot.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL