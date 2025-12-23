NFL Week 17 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Somehow, some way, we’re already into the final two weeks of the 2025 NFL season as the playoffs are just around the corner for some—and offseason trips to Cancun are on the horizon for others.
The week that was in the league saw the Seahawks and Rams duke it out in the NFL’s Game of the Year, the Bears take down the Packers in overtime on a Caleb Williams heave, Liam Coen take a subtle shot at Sean Payton after his Jaguars put a halt to the Broncos' winning streak, and Philip Rivers show that he's still able to sling it at age 44.
Additionally, DK Metcalf got in an altercation with a Lions fan that ultimately got him suspended, Gardner Minshew suffered a knee injury that will force the Chiefs into rolling with Chris Okadokun, and Stefon Diggs compared Drake Maye to another Patriots legend after New England took down Baltimore on Sunday night.
And just like that, we're onto Week 17. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 17 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Christmas Day?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m. ET
Netflix
Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
4:30 p.m. ET
Netflix
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
For a sixth consecutive season—and in typical NFL fashion—professional football is set take over Christmas with three back-to-back-to-back contests.
The day will begin in Landover, Md. as the Commanders welcome the Cowboys to Northwest Stadium. Then, the Vikings will play host to the Lions in Minnesota before the day comes to a close with an AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos at Arrowhead.
The first two games will stream on Netflix while the third will take on the normal Thursday Night Football slot, streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Saturday, Dec. 27
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
4:30 p.m. ET
NFL Network
Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
8:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
With the college football regular season now complete, the NFL decides to take over Saturdays as well.
The weekend will begin in L.A. with the Chargers welcoming the Texans to SoFi Stadium as the two division leaders vie for playoff seeding. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.
The Packers and Ravens—who, too, are looking to cement their spot in the postseason—will then face off at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. This one will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on Peacock.
Sunday, Dec. 28
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Arizona Cardinals
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New York Jets
New England Patriots
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday’s slate of NFL football will feature seven 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs (three of which are in-division contests), a 4:05 and a 4:25. Notable matchups include the Colts vs. Jaguars, Panthers vs. Seahawks, and the Bills vs. Eagles.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
Sunday night’s prime time matchup features two teams fighting for the NFC's No. 1 seed as the Bears head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.
We’re in for a good one from Levi’s between two teams coming off impressive Week 16 wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and will both air on NBC and stream on Peacock.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
The final Monday Night Football matchup in 2025, the Rams will travel East to close out the Week 17 slate to take on the Falcons in Atlanta.
While said Falcons have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Rams and MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford must keep up their winning ways to close out the campaign if they want to remain alive in the race for the conference’s top spot.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.