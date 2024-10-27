Broncos Starter Linked as Trade Target of 49ers
The Denver Broncos are very much in the thick of things in the AFC playoff picture as the NFL rapidly approaches the midway point of the 2024 season. At 4-3 Denver has nearly surpassed the team’s season win total projection from Vegas (5.5) and are quite obviously over performing compared to national expectations entering this year.
While Denver is competing for a playoff spot, it does appear the organization is still operating under the impression of a competitive rebuild season. Playing so many young players and saddled with the largest dead cap hit in the NFL, Denver could make the playoffs this season, but the reality is that this team is likely still a few iterations away from competing for championships.
With that perspective, it makes sense for the Broncos to be sellers as much as buyers as the November 5th trade deadline approaches. Denver should not take calls on players the organization views as long-term building block pieces, but players who could be on the move as free agents come this offseason? The Broncos should at least pick up the phone.
One of the players who fits this bill is third-year Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones. The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported earlier last week that the San Francisco 49ers are looking to add talent on their defensive line prior to the trade deadline. Given the NFC West is open for the taking this season, San Francisco is still very much in the thick of things despite sitting last in the division at 3-4.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini also added further information on the 49ers search for beefing up their interior defensive line naming Jones, a former 49ers standout, as a potential trade candidate the 49ers might covet.
“Two other former San Francisco players, defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (Colts) and D.J. Jones (Broncos), have been discussed internally by team decision-makers but I don’t get the sense Indy or Denver are open to moving either player,” Russini Wrote.
Jones is having a resurgent year in Denver after a disappointing campaign in 2023. Jones is a shorter, squattier player than your average two gapping interior player at 6’1” 320-pounds with limited length. Howenver, he is playing well off of Denver’s other interior players Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers in a more gap pressing attack oriented front under the blitz centric Vance Joseph defense.
Given Denver’s run defense is arguably the worst aspect of what is shaping up to be one of the premier defenses in the NFL this season, why would the Broncos even consider shipping Jones?
Jones is in the last year of his contract in Denver and will be 30 years old this offseason. There is a chance he could be retained, but with other areas of the roster needing addressed as well, Jones could very well walk. Given Denver is currently set to have the 10th most cap space in the league this upcoming offseason, the Broncos are unlikely to be awarded a compensatory pick for letting Jones walk. The Broncos will likely spend on an equivalent contract or more on a free agent, canceling out any possible compensatory pick for Denver.
As Russini stated in her article, the Broncos are likely unwilling to move on from Jones. It’s hard to imagine the team getting a substantial return on a 29-year-old run-stopping interior plug that would make the loss from him on the defense this season worthwhile.
Any move like the swapping of mid to late day 3 picks is not as valuable as just keeping Jones in his current role. If the 49ers were willing to give up a 4th round selection or send back a Day 2 pick in exchange for Jones and an early Day 3 pick from Denver, then perhaps Denver could play ball, but that seems unlikely.
If the Broncos were to move on from Jones, then expect a larger dose of former 4th-round pick Eiyoma Uwazurike. After missing the entirety of 2023 due to a gambling suspension, the Broncos have kept him around and have praised him when given the opportunity.
There does seem to be internal optimism surrounding Uwazurike becoming a serviceable player at some point in the near future, and a Jones departure would accelerate that opportunity.
The Broncos are not likely to take away from the strength of their team and hamper their playoff pursuit by moving off from extremely useful defensive line piece DJ Jones. He has had a very good season on the team’s most improved unit and is a key cog to the run defense.
Removing him could have a domino effect on the entire unit that is surviving miniscule investment at the inside linebacker position due to the strength of the secondary in man coverage and a deep rotation of defensive linemen.
Jones may not be a part of the Broncos the next time this team is truly in championship contention given his age and this being the last year of his contract, but that doesn’t mean the team should just give him up for little return.
If the 49ers are willing to give a valuable draft pick in return, then Denver should be interested. But anything less, and it's just simply better to keep him for a 2024 playoff run and re-evaluate whether or not the team should retain him this offseason.