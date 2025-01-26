Broncos at the Senior Bowl: American Team Prospects to Watch
The Shrine Bowl Practices are underway, and the Senior Bowl festivities will soon start this week. The Denver Broncos have a pair of staff members working as coaches in this game, but they're on the National Team.
We'll cover the National Team roster in our next Senior Bowl preview.
Over the years, the Broncos have scouted the Senior Bowl hard for draft picks, including Bo Nix and Kris Abrams-Draine last year, with Alex Forsyth, Riley Moss, and JL Skinner the year prior under Sean Payton. Payton's Broncos even added Thomas Incoom as a college free agent, so it is always worth evaluating these rosters for the next Mile High finds.
Let’s get into the American roster.
Quarterbacks
The Broncos don’t ‘need’ a quarterback, but they should do their due diligence because they may be looking for a backup option. Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) are the top two quarterbacks.
Milroe is a talented athlete with work to do as a passer, while Dart has enough of what you want to be a decent backup. Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) is another who needs development but has the tools to work with. The last quarterback is Seth Henigan (Memphis), who is projected to be an undrafted free agent.
Running Backs
There are a lot of talented backs worth keeping an eye on when it comes to the American team. Trevor Etienne (Georgia), Devin Neal (Kansas), and Marcus Years (Delaware) are particularly interesting for what the Broncos can use at the position.
R.J. Harvey (UCF) is a smaller but stout back who has shown some chops out of the backfield as a receiver, and Jarquez Hunter (Auburn) has a similar build but has shown less as a receiver. The final back is Brashard Smith (SMU), who had over 1,300 rushing yards this year after having under 200 for the previous three seasons combined.
However, Smith has had a role as a receiver the whole time, picking up at least 263 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons.
Wide Receivers
My favorite receiver in this class is Elic Ayomanor (Stanford), as he is a slant merchant and one of the best blocking receivers in this class. Jack Bech (TCU) joins Ayomanor as the top receiver on this team, but they are a talented group.
Tai Felton (Maryland), Chimere Dike (Flordia), Jalen Royals (Utah State), and Arian Smith (Georgia) are all talented, but what they bring to an offense is similar to what the Broncos already have. Bru McCoy (Tennessee) was once viewed as a good receiver prospect, but that took a hit this season. Jamaal Pritchett (South Alabama) rounds out the group.
Tight Ends
The Broncos are looking for tight-end help, and the Senior Bowl has some quality options. Gunnar Helm (Texas), Mason Taylor (LSU), and CJ Dippre (Alabama) fit the mold of reliable blockers who can be safety net receivers with some potential for more.
Jake Briningstool (Clemson) is more of a receiver than a blocker. I am unfamiliar with the other tight ends, Jackson Hawes (Georgia Tech) and Thomas Fidone II (Nebraska).
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Offensive Line
It's always worth looking at offensive linemen, especially with one of the most expensive lines in the NFL like the Broncos have. Logan Brown (Kentucky) and Emery Jones (LSU) have the size, length, and mobility you look for in a tackle but can use development with their technique.
Garrett Dellinger (LSU), Armand Membou (Missouri), Miles Frazier (LSU), and Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona) are all guard prospects. They all have played tackle in college, with Membou being almost exclusively a tackle, but he lacks the size and length to play there in the NFL.
Jared Wilson (Georgia) is viewed as the top center in the class and should hear his name called sometime on Day 2, barring something drastic causing him to fall. Jackson Slater (Sacramento State) and Clay Webb (Jacksonville State) are smaller school guys who will get a look at all three spots on the interior.
Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M) is a tall tackle who needs to add mass to his frame, as he is under 300 pounds. Jack Nelson (Wisconsin) is a three-year left tackle and one of this group's few clear tackle prospects. He has some issues with bend, which makes a transition inside unlikely.
Defensive Line
Vernon Broughton (Texas) and Alfred Collins (Texas) can be options for the Broncos. Collins is more of a nose tackle, while Broughton needs some development and can back up Zach Allen. Cam’Ron Jackson (Florida) is a long, beefy nose tackle at 6-foot-6 and over 350 pounds.
Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee), T.J. Sanders (South Carolina), and Shemar Turner (Texas A&M) are depth options who can grow behind Allen and John Franklin-Myers, both of whom are =set to be free agents after this season. Deone Walker (Kentucky) was once viewed as a top-10 prospect, but a rough season caused him to drop. Even so, he has rare size and movement skills for a nose tackle as he stands 6-foot-7 and 353 pounds.
Edge Rushers
Jared Ivey (Ole Miss), Sai’Vion Jones (LSU), Kyle Kennard (South Carolina), Jalen McLeod (Auburn), Nic Scourton (Texas A&M), Barryn Sorrell (Texas), Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M), and Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss) are the edge rushers.
Scourton is viewed as a top-10 pick, while his teammate Stewart, with his size and skills, is more of an interior defensive lineman. McLeod and Kennard have some size concerns and could be limited to pass-rush-only roles. Ivey, Jones, Sorrell, and Umanmielen all have suitable sizes and have a good chance to stand out in a good class.
Linebackers
Eugene Asante (Auburn), Shemar James (Florida), and Karene Reid (Utah) are all a bit lighter than ideal linebacker weights, so they'll need to show that this isn’t a concern. Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia) is barely over that threshold and is closer to the build of modern linebackers. Demetrius Knight II (South Carolina) is closer to the old-school build for linebackers but has the tools to work in the modern NFL.
Cornerbacks
I'm still geting to know most of these corners, including Brandon Adams (UCF), Trey Amos (Ole Miss), Mac McWilliams (UCF), and Quincy Riley (Lousiville). However, Upton Stout (Western Kentucky) is an interesting slot option if the Broncos wanted to think about life after Ja’Quan McMillian, and Maxwell Hairson (Kentucky) would be a good look to upgrade the fifth spot in the room.
Safeties
Andrew Mukuba (Texas) is one of my favorite safeties in this class, and Caleb Ransaw (Tulane) is an intriguing safety/nickel option. Dante Trader Jr (Maryland) has some good range to his game. Hunter Wohler (Wisconsin) is redundant with J.L. Skinner. I am unfamiliar with Billy Bowman Jr (Oklahoma) and Dan Jackson (Georgia).
Check back soon for our breakdown on the National Team.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!