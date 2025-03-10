Mile High Huddle

Finding Broncos: Scouting Purdue IOL Marcus Mbow

It's time to scout the 2025 NFL draft with an eye on finding future Denver Broncos. Next up, Marcus Mbow.

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Purdue vs Virginia Tech SEP 09 September 9, 2023: Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (63) reads the defense during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.
NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Purdue vs Virginia Tech SEP 09 September 9, 2023: Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (63) reads the defense during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. / Greg Atkins / IMAGO / Newscom World
The Denver Broncos may seem set on the offensive line, but they could consider adding a center. Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth are serviceable, but the Broncos could do with a long-term answer for someone to snap to Bo Nix for the next 10-plus years.

While there aren’t many top-level center options in the 2025 NFL draft class, a handful of quality options could hear their name in the third round. 

Let’s find some Broncos with one of those Day 2 options, starting with Purdue's Marcus Mbow. 

Biography

One of the younger draft prospects, Mbow will turn 22 on April 2nd. While he didn’t initially commit to Purdue, he changed his mind and started for three seasons. 

Size & Athleticism

Mbow's 6-foot-4, 303-pound size is excellent for an interior offensive lineman, and he's an easy-to-see athlete when you turn on his tape. He didn’t do much athletic testing at the NFL Combine to provide the numbers you want to see, but again, his athleticism jumps out when you watch him play. 

Key Statistic

Over four seasons, Mbow played 1,863 snaps as a blocker, 1,092 of which were in pass protection. He allowed 51 QB pressures and four sacks and was penalized 16 times.

Pros

If you want to hear a loud pop, Mbow will oblige when he engages with his blocks. He quickly gets out of his stance and engages instantly, which is one way his athleticism is illustrated on tape.

Mbow's football IQ seems present in his reads when working blocks on the move laterally or climbing to the second level. It also shows when making combination blocks. 

Mbow's blocks are excellently timed and paced, sustaining and disengaging for additional work. He looks to finish blocks and has the nasty, aggressive demeanor you want in your blockers. His technique, including his base, footwork, and hands, is clean and consistent, enabling him to control blocks. 

Cons

Purdue University offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (OL26) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue University offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (OL26) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There is a projection with Mbow at center, who played tackle and guard in college, but he might be best suited to being the snapper in the NFL. He also has an issue with strength and power and doesn’t have the ideal core strength to drop his butt and anchor against bull-rushes. That could be a more significant issue in the NFL against some of the nose tackles he would face. 

While Mbow's technique is good, he can improve his coordination and balance. He can set heavy to the outside or lean too much into his blocks, putting his shoulders ahead of his toes. He also has to stay consistent with his footwork, as when he starts to lose a rep, his footwork becomes choppy. 

Fit with Broncos

Again, you have to project a lot with Mbow when it comes to the NFL and playing center. The Broncos may have issues over his strength and power working in their running scheme.

But Mbow's football IQ will draw coaches in, and while he has great physical traits, the scheme fit may be problematic for an ideal Denver fit. 

Draft Grade: Round 3

Published
