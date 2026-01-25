Jarrett Stidham Needed Only Four Throws to Do Something Bo Nix Never Did This Year

The eyes of the NFL world were on Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to start Sunday’s AFC championship game, and in his first start in two years, he delivered.

Stidham was stepping in for Bo Nix, who suffered a broken ankle in the closing minutes of Denver’s win over the Bills in the divisional round. We didn’t know what we would see from Stidham on the field, but his coaches and teammates spoke highly of him in the days leading up to his playoff debut.

After the Broncos’ opening drive stalled on a three-and-out, there was some slight cause for concern, but Stidham turned things around fast the next time he got the ball in his hands.

On his fourth throw of the day, Stidham, facing third-and-10, uncorked a deep ball to Marvin Mims Jr., who came down the ball for a 52-yard reception to give Denver first-and-goal. According to NextGenStats, Stidham’s throw traveled 41 yards before coming down in Mims’s hands—the longest throw in terms of air yards of any Broncos quarterback this year.

Jarrett Stidham's 52-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr. traveled 41 yards downfield, the longest completion by air yards by a Broncos QB this season.#NEvsDEN | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/w0Ev2bkOfb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 25, 2026

Two plays later, Stidham connected with Courtland Sutton for a touchdown, opening up a 7–0 lead for the Broncos.

It’s a long game and one throw does not make a successful day as an NFL quarterback, but at the very least, Stidham’s deep ball showed that he’s not afraid of the moment, and appears ready to rise to meet it.

