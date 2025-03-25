3 Takeaways From Broncos' Offseason Maneuvers Thus Far
The Denver Broncos' 2025 offseason maneuvers have been mostly lauded across the NFL. The team's key free-agent signings not only filled roster holes, but the Broncos targeted the best players available at their respective positions, and the team didn't have to break the bank.
On top of that, the Broncos made smart re-signings and even restructured outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper's contract, freeing up $3.2 million in salary-cap space. The Broncos' signings told us a lot about the team's 2025 ambitions, and the deals they didn't make also telegraph quite a lot relative to their NFL draft plans.
What are the biggest takeaways from the Broncos' offseason maneuvers thus far? Let's get to it.
Defense Wins Championships
The Broncos weren't about to rest on the laurels of leading the NFL in sacks and finishing as one of the league's best defenses (top 10 in yards and points). With a few personnel departures to manage, the Broncos invested in outside talent to not only fill those holes but also help elevate Vance Joseph's unit to the next level.
Safety was a low-key need in the wake of P.J. Locke's relative failure to launch as a first-time starter last year, but targeting one of the top free agents at the position showed how seriously the Broncos wanted to upgrade the back end of the defense. Talanoa Hufanga will be an immense upgrade over Locke if the Broncos can keep him on the field.
Against quality opponents, Locke was targeted in coverage, relinquishing too many big vertical plays in coverage and simply missing too many tackles. The hope is that Hufanga will shore up those issues and fit well with Brandon Jones.
At linebacker, out went Cody Barton — Denver's tackle leader last year — and in came Dre Greenlaw. Barton had his strong suits, but he's far from a complete linebacker. Greenlaw is. He can run fit with the best of them and go sideline to sideline, but he can also cover a tight end. Plus, he's an emotional firebrand.
With both Hufanga and Greenlaw, the key will be keeping them healthy. Under Payton, however, the Broncos have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL, so, despite their respective injury jackets, the two former San Francisco stars landed in an ideal place.
Last but not least, the Broncos gave defensive tackle D.J. Jones another contract, which keeps the defensive line from last year in tact. The Broncos still have to solve the problem of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach each being in a contract year, but they're all locked in for 2025.
Yes, you need a franchise quarterback and the right head coach combination to thrive in the NFL, but having a top-tier defense is crucial to the competitive balance of an on-the-rise team like the Broncos. Defense still wins championships, and the Broncos allocated resources accordingly.
A Joker, Finally & What it Means
Payton has defined a 'joker' weapon on offense as a pass-catching running back or tight end who can work the middle of the field and be moved around the formation. The joker has to be an elite player in that space, with solid hands and the ability to make plays and create.
After two years of hearing about Payton's mythical joker, the Broncos finally got their guy in free-agent tight end Evan Engram. Bo Nix had to be thrilled to see Denver's new offensive addition, and Courtland Sutton, too, since Engram will take attention away from the team's No. 1 receiver.
Up until the second half of the season when Marvin Mims Jr. began to emerge as a bonafide weapon that defensive coordinators feared, it was all too easy for opponents to double-team Sutton and let the chips fall. Occasionally, Nix would make them pay for that, even if it came down to using his legs, but with Sutton on one boundary, Devaughn Vele on the other, Mims moving around the formation, and Engram at tight end, the Broncos are suddenly a formidable passing force to be reckoned with.
Opponents will have to pick their poison when facing Nix and the Broncos now. And Nix is the right type of quarterback to distribute the ball to these playmakers, based on the matchups and mismatches Payton is able to create with the personnel.
The only piece missing from the puzzle is a running back.
Good Things Come to Those Who Wait
While fans and media wring their hands over Denver's lack of activity in pursuing a veteran running back (including yours truly), the team is taking its time, patiently waiting for the NFL draft. The Broncos clearly plan to capitalize on what is being hailed as the best running back draft class since 2008.
With bonafide options throughout the draft, the Broncos could take several different paths to reloading the running back room. Denver could go running back early and take an Omarion Hampton (UNC) or TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) in Round 1, or wait until Day 2 for other tempting options like Dylan Sampson (Tennessee), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), and Cam Skattebo (Arizona State). The dream would be for Boise State's Ashton Jeanty to fall to pick 20, but it's just that — a dream.
The Broncos could take a running back on Days 1 or 2 and double dip again in the mid-rounds with the likes of Kansas' Devin Neal, Kansas State's DJ Giddens, Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, or Miami's Damien Martinez. Denver could even stay out of the running back market until Day 3 and still have a good chance of landing a quality player with starter upside like Texas' Jaydon Blue, Syracuse's LeQuint Allen, Delaware's Marcus Yarns, or Oregon's Jordan James, among many others.
I've actually left out several running backs worthy of consideration from Day 2 through Round 7. And now you see why the Broncos are in no big hurry to go throw money at the JK Dobbinses and Nick Chubbs of the free-agent market.
So, let not your heart be troubled relative to Denver's last remaining, burning roster need. With a running back draft class this deep, the Broncos are highly confident they'll be able to come out with at least one starting-caliber player to give Nix and the rushing offense the boost it so desperately needs after finishing 16th last year, despite having one of the top two offensive lines in football.
Patience is still a virtue.
