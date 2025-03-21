Report: Broncos Redo Vet Contract, Create Millions in Cap Room
In what could be a prelude to a more significant maneuver, the Denver Broncos restructured the contract of starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, converting his $4 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reported Friday.
The move — which adds a 2029 void year — creates $3.2 million in immediate salary cap space.
Cooper, 27, inked a four-year, $54 million extension with the Broncos last November that featured $31.73 million guaranteed and a $6 million signing bonus. The former seventh-round pick went on to set career-bests in sacks (10.5), quarterback hits (20), and tackles for loss (11). He's due a $5.635 million base salary for next season, with a reduced cap charge of $8.145 million.
The Broncos, meanwhile, bear $17.415 million in available cap room, per Over The Cap. The newfound money could go toward paying one of their several extension candidates: wide receiver Courtland Sutton, defensive linemen Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers, or outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.
They also may choose to shore up another roster need ahead of next month's NFL Draft. 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported Thursday that "there will be a couple more signings" between now and then, such as a "No. 2.5-type receiver," "veteran role playing running back," or "depth up front."
The top remaining free agents include RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Nick Chubb, WR Keenan Allen, and WR Amari Cooper.
