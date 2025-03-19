Insider Details 49ers' Push to Stop Broncos from Signing Dre Greenlaw
If new Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw can prove that he's completely recovered from his Achilles injury, the additional option years on his contract will almost certainly get triggered.
The Broncos wanted Greenlaw to fill a hole within a vaunted defense that was only missing one or two pieces, holding the unit back from becoming truly elite.
The Broncos striking a deal with Greenlaw would also have the potential upside of providing draft flexibility, so GM George Paton was more than happy to guarantee the linebacker $11.5 million for this coming season.
However, the San Francisco 49ers made a late push to convince him not to sign with the Broncos and stay in the Bay Area, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"The 49ers tried to flip Greenlaw back to San Francisco, and I think they were pretty persuasive, but not persuasive enough," Schefter reported during a radio appearance on Altitude Sports 92.5 in Denver. "I think Dre Greenlaw stood his ground and kind of stayed with Denver... in San Francisco, they're struggling to pay everybody, so that's part of it."
Paton shrewdly worked out a three-year, $31.5 million contract for Greenlaw. The structure of the deal provides Denver the opportunity to walk away before years two and three.
If the Niners had succeeded in convincing the linebacker they drafted out of Arkansas back in 2019 to stick around, it might have sullied the cozy relationship the Broncos have developed with GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan over recent years.
"Even after Denver had an agreement done with him, they were pushing to flip his decision in this world that we live in where people commit and there are agreements," Schefter said.
When the Broncos head out to the West Coast for joint practice sessions with the Niners this summer, the Greenlaw situation might be a little touchy. Perhaps Greenlaw was looking for a change of scenery at this stage of his career, but in all likelihood, it came down to the money. The 27-year-old appears more than comfortable pocketing his considerable first-year money as he attempts to get back to dominant form.
Regardless of how the Broncos' front office wisely hedged its bets, Greenlaw has plenty of motivation to get his career back on track with a rapidly ascending team. After all, he led somewhat of an exodus away from the Niners lately, which also saw impactful safety Talanoa Hufanga join him in the Mile High City.
Furthermore, Greenlaw following through on his promise to join Denver also tells you a lot about his character. All told, it's more evidence that the years the Broncos spent in the NFL wilderness are finally over, and that's a sweet relief to fans.
