Ashton Jeanty Reveals 'Heavy' Broncos Interest in Drafting Him
With a smile, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty divulged in a recent video interview that the Denver Broncos have spoken to him extensively throughout the pre-draft process, beginning at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
Jeanty — a potential top-10 pick who's admittedly met with 20 interested teams — also singled out Denver's divisional rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, as one of his most fervent contenders.
"The Denver Broncos, they [were] heavy on me. And the Raiders, they [were] heavy," Jeanty told Overtime. "Even while all the running backs were doing drills [at the Combine], because I wasn't competing, they [were] talking to me the whole time."
The consensus RB1 among a historically deep class, Jeanty has drawn NFL comparisons ranging from LaDainian Tomlinson to Maurice Jones-Drew after totaling more than 5,600 yards from scrimmage and 56 touchdowns across 40 games for the collegiate Broncos, taking home the Maxwell Award as the nation's top football player.
He's a legitimate three-down back who'd hold future superstar upside playing for the professional Broncos, a centerpiece for head coach/offensive coordinator Sean Payton and a pressure-alleviating boon for second-year quarterback Bo Nix.
Jeanty enjoyed a "really great" sitdown at the Combine with members of the Broncos staff, including RBs coach Lou Ayeni, where they "broke down some tape. ... And talked about how they had a need for a running back." To the assembled media, he expressed a willingness to operate as the lead dog in Payton's backfield.
"I would hope I don't fall that far. But if that happens, I would have no problem playing for the Denver Broncos," he said on Feb. 28.
However, unless Denver engineers a blockbuster trade up the draft board, there exists next-to-no chance Jeanty (as he cautioned) makes it to their 20th overall selection. He's been projected in various mocks to go anywhere from No. 6 overall (Raiders) to No. 10 (Bears), No. 12 (Cowboys), or No. 17 (Bengals).
In that case, given such a trade appears unlikely, the Broncos could pivot to North Carolina's Omarion Hampton or Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson on Day 1 — or wait until the following rounds to address the roster's biggest area of need.
“It’s a strong class," general manager George Paton said at the annual league meeting on March 31. "There are different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back in the second round up and all the way to the sixth round. That’s how it is. There’s just so many of them. The first and second down power back, you have the change of pace, you have the third down and you have the three down. [There are] not as many three-down backs, but it’s a good class. We’ll get a [running] back in this draft.”