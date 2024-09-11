Broncos Add WR Kaden Davis to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos have executed a move within their pass-catching corps, signing wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.
Davis was among four WRs who tried out for the Broncos on Tuesday, joining Denzel Mims, Leon Johnson, and Lance McCutcheon.
Undrafted in 2022, Davis spent part of his rookie season on Denver's practice squad, preceding stints with the Michigan Panthers of the then-United States Football League, Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions. He was waived by the Lions on Aug. 27.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound wideout has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Davis is the fourth WR stationed on a Broncos taxi squad that also includes Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy, and David Sills.
His signing comes on the heels of Denver's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, during which Broncos receivers committed multiple drops and failed to gain separation for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The club finished with only 132 air yards despite attempting 42 passes amid its 26-20 defeat.
"At one point in the game, I came to the bench and talked to the receivers and said look, 'Let's go,' you know? I don't know how many drops we had, but, 'Man, let's help this guy,'" head coach Sean Payton said Sunday.
