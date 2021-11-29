Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos' Rookie ILB Baron Browning's 'Extra Work' is Paying Dividends

    Baron Browning took a while to hit the field, but since he has become a starter, he has shown tremendous playmaking ability.
    Author:

    When the Denver Broncos drafted Baron Browning in the third round, they got a versatile, athletic linebacker but he needed to settle down in one position. It took a while for the coaches to get him groomed to be an off-ball linebacker because of multiple injuries, but he has come around. 

    Since Browning has become a starter on defense, he's shown the development fans hoped for and has quickly proven to be a playmaker. Now, his play hasn't perfect, and vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, he gave up a big catch for a first down, though he had to stick in coverage for a long time, and that was a tough ask. It was one negative play nestled between a full slate of great ones. 

    Browning was all over the field for the Broncos' defense against the Chargers, which can be said since he entered the starting lineup in Week 9., finishing with seven tackles (five solo), and a pass deflection. He has brought stability in the running game and shows off his athleticism in coverage. Despite the one bad play, Browning also made a tremendous play in coverage, nearly coming away with an interception. 

    Remember, despite all the missed time and being a rookie, Browning has been trusted by the coaches to wear the green dot on his helmet, calling the defensive signals for the Broncos on the field. In tandem with Kenny Young, the Broncos have a young, dynamic off-ball linebacker duo patrolling the middle of the defense. 

    "He’s been putting in extra work," head coach Vic Fangio said post-game. "He comes up and meets with me some for extra. To say ‘relatively new’, you’re kind of not telling the whole story there for both of those guys. I have to kind of always be aware of it. We’re not going in with all of our calls that we normally would, say if [ILB] Josey [Jewel] and ‘A.J.’ (ILB Alexander Johnson) were in there, but that’s called adapt and adjust, I.N.A—improvise and adjust, and you’ve got to do it.”

    Read More

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    It took time for Browning to develop because of injuries and being used in various ways at Ohio State, but the Broncos coaches have done a great job with him. With how he has played, he has given Broncos fans some hope when it comes to the off-ball linebacker position, though he still has to continue his climb upwards. 

    Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Rookie ILB Baron Browning's 'Extra Work' is Paying Dividends

    52 seconds ago
    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 28-13 Win Over Chargers

    52 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a ball intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Biggest Studs & Duds from Broncos 28-14 Win Over Chargers

    15 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Takeaways from Broncos' 28-13 Win Over Chargers

    16 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to elude Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Respond to Fan Demands for Rookie RB Javonte Williams to Get More Touches

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (20) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) and strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) with teammates before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Coors Field.
    News

    Broncos Unveil Final Week 12 Injury Report: Two Starters Doubtful

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Activate OLB Bradley Chubb Off Injured Reserve | Will he Play?

    Nov 27, 2021
    Jonathon Cooper
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chargers in Week 12

    Nov 27, 2021
    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater
    News

    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Addresses Potential Contract Extension

    Nov 26, 2021