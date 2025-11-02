NFL Insider Still Suggests Potential Broncos for Veteran TE
The addition of 41-year-old primary blocker Marcedes Lewis reportedly will not preclude the Denver Broncos from bolstering its tight end corps ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Broncos are still "exploring the tight end market even after" signing Lewis to their practice squad on Wednesday (and to their 53-man roster on Saturday).
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos Connected to Multiple TEs
While the league's tampering rules prohibit Broncos officials from directly commenting, the rumor mill has linked the club to several tight ends purportedly on the trade block, including Cleveland's David Njoku and Minnesota's TJ Hockenson.
Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Atlanta's Kyle Pitts are other veterans who are considered possible move candidates by the deadline.
The Broncos had a void at the bottom of their depth chart after losing reserve TEs Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins to foot surgery and a knee injury, respectively. That void was at least partly filled by the arrival of Lewis.
Lewis Set to Make History
The 28th overall pick of the 2006 draft, Lewis -- if active, as expected, against the Houston Texans on Sunday -- will become the oldest tight end to ever appear in an NFL game. He'd be stationed as the backup behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, seeing a majority of his snaps as a blocker.
"You kind of follow his career, and I knew he’d been training, I knew he’s in great shape," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Lewis on Wednesday. "He’s a tremendous blocker. I think you don’t want to get caught where man, it’s got to be jumbo… So we brought him in for a workout, brought him on to our practice squad. I’m glad he’s here. He’s a tremendous leader. I’m anxious for you guys to be around him."
Payton added: "I think he’s obsessed with taking care of himself. That has a lot to do with it. I had checked on a mutual friend. He’s been training two times a day and then you can see that he’s in shape. Someone asked me, ‘What’s the most senior player you’ve ever coached?’ I don’t think I’ve coached someone who’s in Year 20. It’s a pleasure to have him, and I’m glad he’s here."