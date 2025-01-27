Report: Bears Hire Broncos TE Coach Declan Doyle as OC
The Denver Broncos have lost a "rising" member of Sean Payton's coaching staff.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Chicago Bears hired now-former Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator.
"A key hire for coach Ben Johnson, Doyle is a rising offensive mind. At just 28, he’s now an OC," Rapoport wrote on X.
Previously an offensive assistant in New Orleans, Doyle followed Payton to the Mile High City in 2023 to head up the TE room -- a room that combined for 51 receptions for 483 yards and five touchdowns this season between Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Greg Dulcich.
The Bears interviewed Doyle for the job on Saturday, ultimately choosing him over other candidates including Broncos personnel executive David Shaw.
Doyle is the second Broncos cabinet member this week to leave for a promotion. On Saturday, the New York Jets named former Denver assistant general manager Darren Mougey as their general manager.
