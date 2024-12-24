Bengals QB Joe Burrow Dishes on 'Big Game' Mindset vs. Broncos
Already installed as road underdogs and reeling from the self-inflicted wounds of last week, the Denver Broncos are under pressure to dig deep into their reserves of grit. Ever since training camp, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has stressed that his team can tough things out, but facing Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow always provides a unique challenge.
Everyone who's still involved in the AFC playoff race is happy to roll out the oldest cliche in the book: taking things one game at a time. And that applies fully to Burrow and the Bengals.
"As long as we keep controlling what we can control and keep winning, we give ourselves a chance," Burrow said recently via the team website. "What I'm focused on right now is playing as good as we can play."
Suffice it to say, to make the playoffs, the Bengals not only have to win out, but they need a lot of outside help. Here's what Michael Hull of the Bengals team website laid out for the team's path to the playoffs:
- Los Angeles Chargers beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football (check)
- Denver Broncos lose their remaining games to the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs
- Indianapolis Colts lose one of their final two games
- Miami Dolphins lose one of their final two games
- Bengals defeat Cleveland Browns in Week 16 (check)
- Bengals defeat Denver Broncos in Week 17
- Bengals defeat Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18
The 7-8 Bengals don't have total control over their playoff destiny. Meanwhile, the Broncos do.
One more win would punch Denver's ticket to the postseason for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 run a decade ago. Burrow is focused on "controlling the controllables," and he relishes the opportunity to compete in a meaningful game, regardless of how disappointing the Bengals' first half of the season was.
"It feels good to play in big games," Burrow said this week. "Hopefully, we can go out and get a win and put ourselves in a good spot."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos will be facing an equally focused and desparate Bengals opponent on Saturday.
Burrow has been playing lights out all year long. The threat he presents to the Broncos' playoff hopes must be keeping Payton up at night. There are further similarities between the Broncos and Bengals; while Denver has struggled against winning teams, so has Cincinnati.
Indeed, the Bengals' last three wins have come against teams fielding a backup quarterback. That fact gives the Broncos cause for some optimism heading into Saturday's showdown.
Even so, three straight wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns have breathed life back into a Bengals campaign that had only been noteworthy for coughing up the close ones. While their porous defense has blighted the Bengals all season long, the unit has been playing a little better lately, and of course, Burrow's outrageous performances make up for a multitude of sins.
Furthermore, Burrow is bound to be particularly thankful that the Broncos' defensive lapses have cropped up at this critical juncture of the season. No. 2 cornerback Riley Moss' absence from the defensive rotation due to injury has hurt the Broncos' scheme that Vance Joseph had put together, and Burrow is all too privy to the game tape.
"You can tell that they're well-coached," Burrow said on Tuesday. "They make it tough on quarterbacks, playing so many different coverages and bringing a lot of different blitzes, and doing a bunch of different things. So they've got a lot of defense. As a quarterback, you have to prepare that way."
Thankfully, the Broncos hope Moss will return to the lineup on Saturday — if things go according to plan — and that should help firm up a secondary that has been shredded by opposing quarterbacks of late. Without Moss, the Broncos are relinquishing 108.9 more air yards per game than their previously seventh-ranked passing defense when the second-year corner was in the lineup.
Considering Burrow's historic run, even with Moss back in the lineup, the Broncos will have little choice but to fight fire with fire. Broncos-Bengals will come down to rookie quarterback Bo Nix putting the notch of an elite passer on his belt. Only then will the Broncos punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Nix certainly won't creep up on Burrow. Back in late November, Burrow was quite aware of the season Nix is putting together, complimenting the Broncos' rookie passer.
"I think Bo is playing at a high level right now," Burrow said during a Bengals press conference. "We've had a lot of like opponents. Those are really the—when you have like opponents, you see teams on film, and I think Bo's playing at a high level."
In what's forecasted to be a torrential downpour in the Queen City this weekend, expect a rock fight in the rain to develop.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTubefor daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!