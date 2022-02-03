If Aaron Rodgers lands in Denver as the NFL rumor mill forecasts, who would stand to benefit most?

During Nathaniel Hackett's introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, GM George Paton made it abundantly clear that he was hired solely on his own merit. Paton vehemently shot down the idea that Hackett and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were a package deal.

However, if we dig past the predetermined 'football-speak' of the general manager, the reality is, the fate of both Paton and Hackett are tied to whoever will be under center for the Broncos next season. Having Rodgers as the Broncos quarterback is the most direct path to getting the team back into playoff contention.

According to Las Vegas oddsmaker Bovada, the Broncos are -130 favorites to add the mercurial but uber-talented Rodgers to the roster for 2022. Although he won’t verbalize it, Paton’s No. 1 offseason target is undoubtedly Rodgers.

If the Broncos are successful in orchestrating a trade to land Rodgers in the Mile High City, there will be three key beneficiaries that could see a quantum leap in their individual performance.

Let's daydream about what sort of impact Rodgers would have in Denver.

Sutton, Patrick, & Jeudy

The group that would greet Rodgers at the Denver International Airport tarmac would be the Orange and Blue's receiving corps. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Juedy’s collective performance this season was lackluster — mainly due to the inability of Denver's quarterbacks to get the ball downfield, as well as due to Pat Shurmur's unimaginative play-calling that limited chances to create big plays.

The trio combined for seven touchdowns. Adding Rodgers would be like taking a starving man to a Vegas casino buffet. Last year, the likely NFL MVP passed for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions in Green Bay.

Coach Hackett’s experience as the Packers offensive coordinator with Rodgers, combined with him taking on play-calling duties for the Broncos, would lead to a smoother transition for old and new teammates. By leveraging effective jet-sweep motion, bunch sets, and play-action passing, the new Broncos offense could create additional opportunities for the wide receivers.

Not to mention, with Rodger’s arm strength and ability to fit the ball into tight windows, the receiving crew would put significantly more points on the scoreboard. Where the Broncos stumbled, in the red zone, the Rodgers-led Packers excelled. The Packers scored on 80% of their trips inside the red area.

Javonte Williams | RB

To his credit, the rookie sensation ran well against defenses that prioritized stopping the Broncos' rushing game. Since opposing defenses did not fear the Broncos' vertical passing game, they stuffed the box with extra defenders.

With Rodgers at the helm, defensive coordinators wouldn't be able to risk leaving the Broncos' receivers in single coverage too often as the wily quarterback would make them pay a heavy price. Even if Rodgers doesn't come to Denver, look for the play-action pass game to play a bigger role in the team’s Rolodex.

With defenders distracted by the Broncos attacking the entire field thanks to the figurative presence of Rodgers, Williams would have wider gaps to rumble through. If he stays healthy, Williams would have a terrific opportunity to hit big numbers get into the 1,000-yard rush club.

The Defense

Last offseason, the Broncos' young defense took shape. The unit sure needed it with the amount of time it spent on the field due to the team's offensive woes.

But having a quarterback that can move the chains on the regular would be a game-changer for the Broncos' defense. Last season, the Packers ranked second in third-down conversions. Commanding more of the clock offensively would mean that Broncos defenders, like Bradley Chubb and Shelby Harris, would have the chance to recover more, making them fresher and more ready to roll when called upon.

Improved offensive performance will infuse greater execution in all phases of game for Denver.

Bottom Line

It’s too early to gauge whether Rodgers will be available to the Broncos but it’s obvious that his arrival would take the team to the next level. With the addition of Hackett at the helm, the stars aligned for Denver to obtain Rodgers.

Paton had best eat his Wheaties because it’s going to be his turn at bat sooner rather than later. No pressure...

