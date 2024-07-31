Former Broncos S Kareem Jackson Resurfaces with Bills
Kareem Jackson is back for NFL season No. 15. But he won't be returning to the Mile High City.
The ex-Denver Broncos starting safety and veteran enforcer signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Tuesday.
Originally a 2010 first-round pick of the Houston Texans — drafted as a cornerback — Jackson converted to safety full-time upon joining the Broncos in 2019. The 36-year-old, who developed notoriety after a series of illegal hits and suspensions, was extremely durable during his run with the club, starting all 69 games in which he appeared.
A former defensive captain, Jackson was released last December by the Broncos, who also cut his longtime partner-in-crime, Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons, earlier this offseason. The duo was replaced by free-agent addition Brandon Jones and the platoon of PJ Locke, Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and JL Skinner.
"When a team changes year-to-year, there’s a percentage—more in the last 20 years than it used to be. It used to be you had two or three draft picks maybe beat out a veteran and that was it. It’s much different now," head coach Sean Payton said last week. "I’m anxious to see how this team develops and [I am] really excited about it.”
Jackson wasn't the only Denver alum to put pen to paper on Tuesday as CB Fabian Moreau inked an undisclosed contract with the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network. Moreau started 11 games for the Broncos in 2023, totaling seven pass deflections and one interception.
