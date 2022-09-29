Skip to main content

Broncos Trying to Get RT Billy Turner 'Over the Hump'

Turner is nursing a knee issue. Still.

The Curious Case of Billy Turner remains just that — curious.

Six months after putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, it's unclear when (or if) the presumed starting right tackle will make his 2022 debut.

“We’re just trying to get him over the hump," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. "I think that’s the best way to look at it. We want him to just come back and be strong and feel strong and confident.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That's been the company line since March after Turner reunited with Hackett, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay. In May, it was "playing it by ear." In July, it was the Physically Unable to Perform List. In August, it was a return to the field. In September, it's been mothballs.

Turner, 30, is still nursing a troublesome knee issue that dates back to last year, which led to his Packers release. He was deactivated for each of the first three Broncos regular-season games despite practicing, at times, as a full participant.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denver has started Cameron Fleming in Turner's stead. Fleming currently ranks as the NFL's highest-rated (90.4) run-blocking tackle, per Pro Football Focus. The downside: he's also the 18th-worst (58.4) in pass protection, charged with three penalties and one sack allowed across 212 offensive snaps.

With Fleming not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Fleming seems likely to start Sunday's road contest at Las Vegas.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, left guard Dalton Risner practiced on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday's session. Risner sustained an ankle injury during the first-half of last week's victory over the 49ers.

“We’re going to play it day-to day-right now and we’ll see where he goes," Hackett said.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Billy Turner Denver Broncos
News

Broncos Trying to Get RT Billy Turner 'Over the Hump'

By Zack Kelberman
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (left) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after the game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
News

A Dysfunctional AFC West Gives Broncos Early Divisional Edge

By Bob Morris
USATSI_8195474
News

Russell Wilson Claps Back at Eli Manning Jab: 'Not Stressed About It'

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts to a first down in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here's the Proof

By Nick Kendell
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Bradley Chubb Puts Raiders on Notice Ahead of Week 4 Road Tilt

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett challenges a call in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Hackett Explains How New Game Management Coach Fared in Week 3

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) leaves the field after a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos P Corliss Waitman Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Grades for Week 3's 11-10 Win Over Niners

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

D.J. Jones Enters Concussion Protocol After Week 3 Win

By Zack Kelberman