Broncos Trying to Get RT Billy Turner 'Over the Hump'

The Curious Case of Billy Turner remains just that — curious.

Six months after putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, it's unclear when (or if) the presumed starting right tackle will make his 2022 debut.

“We’re just trying to get him over the hump," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. "I think that’s the best way to look at it. We want him to just come back and be strong and feel strong and confident.”

That's been the company line since March after Turner reunited with Hackett, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay. In May, it was "playing it by ear." In July, it was the Physically Unable to Perform List. In August, it was a return to the field. In September, it's been mothballs.

Turner, 30, is still nursing a troublesome knee issue that dates back to last year, which led to his Packers release. He was deactivated for each of the first three Broncos regular-season games despite practicing, at times, as a full participant.

Denver has started Cameron Fleming in Turner's stead. Fleming currently ranks as the NFL's highest-rated (90.4) run-blocking tackle, per Pro Football Focus. The downside: he's also the 18th-worst (58.4) in pass protection, charged with three penalties and one sack allowed across 212 offensive snaps.

With Fleming not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Fleming seems likely to start Sunday's road contest at Las Vegas.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, left guard Dalton Risner practiced on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday's session. Risner sustained an ankle injury during the first-half of last week's victory over the 49ers.

“We’re going to play it day-to day-right now and we’ll see where he goes," Hackett said.

