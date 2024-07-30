What We've Learned About Bo Nix Since Broncos Camp Began
Since Denver Broncos training camp began, head coach Sean Payton has maintained that there is, in fact, a quarterback competition in Dove Valley. Rookie first-rounder Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson have all rotated taking first-team reps to prove to Payton that they’re worthy of leading the Broncos into the future.
Overall, Nix has looked the part of a first-round pick, displaying his accuracy and even speed on the run. He’s had struggles here and there but has bounced back, putting on a solid performance thus far. He also throws the prettiest ball of any of Denver’s signal callers.
Stidham has been what you might expect: a veteran who doesn't take chances and plays it safe, making him a steady option if Denver does believe sitting Nix for a while is the best move. Wilson has displayed his arm talent and has made a few 'wow' plays, but overall, he's been inconsistent in running the plays on schedule, which was a huge question mark for him coming into camp.
Based on what we've seen through a week or so of training camp, the Broncos would be wise to drop this “competition” and name Nix the starter if they wish to maximize his growth.
Pre-draft, Payton was reportedly enamored with Nix due to his quick processing, number of starts, and experience in college at Auburn and Oregon. Most analysts and draft experts saw Nix as a natural fit in Payton’s offense, and thus far, he's proved that to be the case.
Despite being a rookie, Nix's touch and accuracy, as well as his leadership skills, have been on full display. Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey made a very encouraging comment about Bo following the first padded practice of the off-season as Nix ran the first-team offense.
"Bo's been an impressive person in our locker room, both as a player—I think he's picking things up incredibly fast and doing a great job," McGlinchey said on Monday. "But as a competitor and as a teammate, he's done a great job, too. Bo's on the right track. I think he's going to take the coaching that he's going to get—he's got some of the best in the world helping him out. And I think he's going to do great things for us."
Nix is already winning over the locker room, and it would make sense to name him the starter sooner rather than later. Depending on where you look, you’ll see various opinions on how each quarterback is performing, and Nix has been given much praise.
Some believe Stidham is the leader in the doghouse, but it depends on how you look at the situation. Stidham is playing very conservatively — painfully so, at times. You want to see your quarterback take a check-down when necessary, but always taking the easy or safe route is something a career backup does.
It’s training camp, and playing too conservative and not taking chances may keep you in the race for a starting job, but it’s playing not to lose instead of going for the win. Payton likes his quarterback to smartly take those risks, but Stidham is not that guy.
The race is close, but Nix should get the nod over Stidham. We know what Stidham is — a career backup, a stop-gap, if you will. If Nix had an experienced and accomplished veteran ahead of him, much like Patrick Mahomes had Alex Smith in 2017, but that’s not the case, not even close.
How much will Nix learn riding the bench? Throughout the offseason, you’ve been told about his extensive experience in college, quick processing, leadership, and fit in Payton’s system, so why is there even a discussion?
"I have full confidence and trust in these coaches and this team," Nix said on Saturday. "They’ll play me when I’m ready, and I’m going to do my best to get ready. That’s all I can do, but I also think you owe it and respect the other guys who are in the competition. They also want to be the starter too, and they also are going to have to accept what happens. So it’s not an easy thing, but at the same time we’re all mature and we’ve all been here, done that before. Whatever they decide, it’s what we’re going with.”
Bottom Line
The best way to develop is through live reps, and naming Nix the starter should happen sooner rather than later. To maximize his growth and chemistry, give him every second and rep with the first-team offense. Cycling the rookie through the second and third-team offenses only hinders his consistency with a revolving cast of receivers.
Nix was selected 12th overall in the NFL draft to be the new face of the Broncos, and it would be wise for them to rally behind him immediately. He has the talent, leadership, and coaching staff to make him successful in the NFL, and Payton would be wise to stop playing games and give the reins to the man in whom he put his legacy on the line to draft.
Stidham is the best type of backup, who doesn't take chances and is proving as much, and Wilson is an inconsistent mess who makes insane throws from time to time but can’t make the easy plays. Nix isn’t the future.
Nix is the now. Leap, Coach.
