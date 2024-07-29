Broncos Veteran OL Gushes About Bo Nix After Running 1st-Team Offense
Denver Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey is hoping the offense will "start fast" in 2024 after the unit took quite some time to build up a head of steam last year. In his second season as a Bronco, McGlinchey is looking to build on a solid, if unspectacular, debut.
Unlike his first year in Denver, McGlinchey is observing an open quarterback competition at training camp, which means he's had to block for three different players since practice started up again last week. Incumbent quarterback Jarrett Stidham is battling with rookie first-rounder Bo Nix and veteran newcomer Zach Wilson for the starting job.
It's clear that the Broncos fans in attendance at training camp since Friday are pulling for Nix, and we learned over the weekend that, internally, the team brass is excited about what its seen. But what about Nix's fellow players, specifically, the players?
Monday was the Broncos' first padded practice and it coincided with Nix getting the first-team reps. McGlinchey was asked about Nix following Monday's practice, and his impressions of the rookie will only further encourage fans.
"I think certainly his maturity is something everybody is speaking to. He's learned fast on the job and he's a very competitive dude," McGlinchey said of Nix. "He takes a lot of pride in not screwing things up—or if he does once, he's not going to do it again. He takes the little small details, such as like the cadence—it's tough. He's always coming, asking me, asking the rest of us, 'Hey, how can I do that better? How can I do this better?'"
That's not the first time we've heard about Nix's propensity for being a quick learner. His football IQ, ability to 'cram' information, and assimilate it effectively, was one of the Broncos' big draws to him.
McGlinchey has seemingly been equally impressed by Nix's football brain.
"Bo's been an impressive person in our locker room, both as a player—I think he's picking things up incredibly fast and doing a great job," McGlinchey said. "But as a competitor and as a teammate, he's done a great job, too. Bo's on the right track. I think he's going to take the coaching that he's going to get—he's got some of the best in the world helping him out. And I think he's going to do great things for us."
McGlinchey is relatively new to the Broncos, but he's a leader in that locker room. Guys look to him. If he's saying good things about the rookie, it's likely an accurate depiction of how the other veterans in the Broncos locker room feel about Nix thus far.
Time will tell what "great things" Nix is able to accomplish with the Broncos. For now, he's still knee-deep in this quarterback competition while he continues to soak up his first NFL training camp.
