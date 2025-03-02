Former Bo Nix Weapon Was the Fastest TE at the NFL Combine
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has some strong ties to the 2025 NFL Combine. Nix's brother Tez Johnson, an Oregon wide receiver, plied his wares and met with NFL teams in Indianapolis, as did a few other Ducks like running back Jordan James and tight end Terrance Ferguson, among others.
All three former Ducks mentioned played with Nix during his tenure there from 2022-23. The Broncos met formally with all three, which adds up because the team has needs at each position.
Tight end, however, is one of Denver's top two or three roster needs, which made Ferguson's showing on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium all the more intriguing, even beyond the Nix connection. After Johnson turned in a disappointing 40-yard dash time as a receiver, Ferguson's 4.63-second showing was the best among all tight ends at this year's Combine.
That's right; the 6-foot-5, 247-pound Ferguson was the fastest tight end in Indy. He's coming off a four-year tenure at Oregon, garnering first-team All-PAC-12 honors in 2023 (when Nix was his quarterback) and third-team recognition in 2024.
Ferguson also has local roots, hailing from Heritage High School in Littleton, CO. He has multiple threads linking him to the Broncos, plus an outstanding record working with Nix. Their friendship has endured beyond Nix's departure for the NFL.
“I’m still really good friends with Bo. [I] keep up with him," Ferguson said at the Combine last Wednesday. "Obviously, being from Denver, my whole family roots for the Broncos, especially when we have a couple guys there."
Indeed, beyond Nix, the Broncos drafted wideout Troy Franklin last year, as well as offensive lineman Alex Forsyth the year prior. The Duck energy is strong in the Mile High City.
"We have Troy (Franklin), Bo, Alex Forsyth, we have a lot of Ducks over there," Ferguson said. "I’ve been able to watch him [Nix], and he did a great job. Growing up in Denver, everyone’s a Broncos fan. To be able to play with a teammate you had a great relationship with, won a lot of games with—I’d say even more than that off the field, me and Bo have a great relationship.”
This is a very strong tight end class. The two most common names at the position to be mocked to the Broncos are Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland. Neither are expected to be there at No. 20 overall.
This past week saw several tight ends forcing their way up draft boards, and Ferguson is one of them, along with LSU's Mason Taylor. Miami's Elijah Arroyo is still a top name, so the Broncos will have plenty of options.
Ferguson is ranked as the No. 7 tight end in the class on the 2025 Consensus Big Board. Going into the Combine, he was viewed as a fourth-round pick, but he could go higher now.
