Bo Nix's Brother Faces Unexpected Setback at the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — The NFL Combine can make or break a prospect's draft stock. As a sleeper of sorts, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson needed to showcase his speed and receiving ability at the Combine, especially when it came time to run the 40-yard dash and position drills.
Unfortunately, the adopted brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix didn't run as fast in his 40 as was hoped. Johnson's best was 4.51 seconds, when there was some hope that he could crack the 4.3 barrier.
As disappointing as Johnson's 4.51-second time was, he later showcased that, while the 40-yard dash is an integral piece of the draft puzzle, game speed is arguably even more significant. According to NextGen Stats, while running a go route in the position drills, his top speed was clocked at 22.17 mph, the fastest of any wideout at the 2025 NFL Combine.
That's real game speed, so to speak. Johnson wasn't wearing a helmet or pads, but it shows that when his mind is occupied on more than running in a straight line, and he's focused on the combination of his speed, route, and tracking the ball, he can hang with the top-level competition in this year's draft class, and even separate.
Johnson also ran a 1.53-second 10-yard split, which was great. That displays quickness and speed within a 10-yard ceiling, showing how fast a guy can cover ground within the frame of a normal football down.
Speed is important for any prospective NFL receiver, but it's even more crucial for Johnson's draft stock because of his diminutive size. After checking in at 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds at the Senior Bowl a month ago, he weighed 154 pounds officially at the Combine.
It could simply be that Johnson shed a little weight in order to hopefully run faster in the 40-yard dash, or the two-pound weight loss could be explained by the vagaries of a young athlete traveling and perhaps being a bit anxious going into such a massive event. Either way, he was the smallest dude at the 2025 Combine.
Despite his playmaking ability, Johnson's size is a red flag to NFL teams who will worry about his durability and wherewithal to take the punishment of the defenders waiting in the pro ranks. However, the kid has shown at every level of football he's competed in so far that he can avoid the big hits and, most importantly, produce.
Oddly, when running the 40 at the Combine, Johnson reached a top speed of 22.58 mph, per NextGen Stats, which ranked 25-of-39 receivers. But when that ball was in the air, nobody was faster.
Johnson will hope to make up for his 40 time at Oregon's pro day. Meanwhile, teams like the Broncos will have to decide whether his combination of size and speed will translate to the NFL.
We know the Broncos are interested, as they met with Johnson formally at the Combine. We have no way of knowing how much of that is the Nix factor and Johnson's brother campaigning for him behind the scenes in Denver.
After seeing what Johnson accomplished at Oregon for two years, I watched him compete in person at the Senior Bowl vs. some of the nation's top defensive backs and again at the Combine. I can tell you that yes, he's small, but he creates separation and if the ball hits his hands, he catches it.
From there, Johnson's game speed does the rest. Removing the Nix factor from the equation, I can see why teams are interested in the Oregon Duck. The kid is a playmaker who finds a way to get open and make plays consistently for his quarterback, but he has his warts.
Going into the Combine, Johnson was projected as a solid fifth-round pick. Time will tell how much his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium helped or hurt his draft stock, but he'll get one last chance to punctuate the conversation at his pro day.
