Bo Nix on Precipice of Breaking Broncos Rookie TD Record
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is pacing to shatter a franchise mark that has stood for over a half-century.
Nix — who on Sunday became the third rookie passer in team history to record 10-plus passing touchdowns — is five air scores away from breaking the single-season Broncos rookie record set by former QB Marlin Briscoe in 1968.
The only other Denver signal-caller to reach 10 passing TDs in his inaugural NFL season was Mickey Slaughter (12) in 1963.
Entering Week 11, Nix has completed 63.6% of his attempts for 1,968 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions — a cumulative 82.9 passer rating. A dual-threat operator, he also leads the club with four rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 290 ground yards across 61 carries.
The former Oregon star is coming off arguably his most impressive performance to date in which he went "toe-to-toe" with future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes, delivering several clutch third-down conversions and a pair of TDs amid a brutal 16-14 defeat at Kansas City.
Next on the menu for Nix is a susceptible Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks near in the bottom against the pass and dead last in sacks. The Falcons surrendered 269 passing yards and two TDs in a 20-17 loss to Derek Carr and the Saints in Week 10.
