Broncos QB Bo Nix Nabs Third Straight Rookie of Week Award
In a season of firsts, Bo Nix did something no other quarterback in Denver Broncos history had accomplished prior.
On Thursday, Nix was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive occasion — a franchise record. Only former running back Knowshon Moreno won the award more times (4) in his inaugural NFL campaign.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Overcoming a slow start, Nix completed 25-of-42 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a 29-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. He set the club's single-season rookie record for most passing TDs (15) and became the first Broncos rookie QB to eclipse 2,500 passing yards.
"It's huge," Nix said of sweeping the Raiders. "It's what your goal is going into the season. They're a good football team. We played 'em two tough games. We got two good wins out of it. I know after last year, it was the opposite. It was a good win for us. Happy for the guys."
Nix will aim to tie Moreno's mark and strengthen his Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy when Denver hosts the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!