The Denver Broncos were happy to learn on Monday that rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and safety Justin Simmons had been elected to the Pro Bowl. For a 5-9 team, all-star nods are traditionally few and far between and when they do come, it's usually to the established, more proven veterans.

This year, though, both of the Broncos' Pro Bowlers were first-timers. Chubb earned the first Pro Bowl of his career in Year 3, while Simmons' came in Year 5, though it's worth mentioning that the safety garnered second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press in 2019.

Not long after the news broke on Monday night, the Broncos made both Chubb and Simmons available to answer questions via Zoom. Chubb came first and right off the bat, the powerful edge rusher was visibly struggling to hold back the tears and emotion.

But after Chubb fielded a question about who he called first upon tearing his ACL last year, it was Niagra Falls from there. It's not often you see a big, tough, strong professional football player show that level of vulnerability and emotion on his sleeve. It was quite poignant as you can see in the video below.

“When I got the news about the ACL, I called my dad crying," Chubb said through tears. "I was a little emotional going through it. He told me to keep my head on straight, keep my head down and keep working. That’s what I did. Just to get this accolade is huge. Sorry to get emotional. I went through a lot this year. This for sure feels good.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Chubb leads all edge rushers with 47 total QB pressures this year, hanging the scalps of 7.5 sacks on the wall to go along with 42 tackles (26 solo), nine tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. Coming off a 2019 season ruined by a torn ACL, which came with a long year of rehabilitation, Chubb's production this year and his Pro Bowl nod become even more triumphant.

If you watch far enough into the video above, Chubb gets very emotional when Von Miller's name came up. The two edge rushers clearly have a unique, brotherly affection for each other and Chubb clearly looks up to big-bro Miller.

“He’s always happy for me," Chubb said with thick emotion in his voice. "When I had the first three-sack game (vs. L.A. Rams, 10/14/18), he was happy for me. That’s always going to be huge when I get to celebrate with him. He always pushes me to the limit, so when I get to celebrate with him, it’s going to be special.”

Broncos Country can't wait to see Chubb and Miller on the field together again, and there's still the outside chance that might happen in Week 16 or 17. The Broncos produced a one-on-one interview with a much more composed Chubb that's worth watching for every fan.

Man, how could anyone watch that full Chubb Zoom presser and not have a visceral response to that tender, unique moment in Broncos canon?

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.