Mile High Huddle

Broncos New S Brandon Jones Leaves Practice With Injury

The Denver Broncos weren't glad to see this happen on Friday.

Chad Jensen

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) leaves the game with a trainer after an apparent injury during the second half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) leaves the game with a trainer after an apparent injury during the second half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Friday, new Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones exited practice early with an injury. We learned from head coach Sean Payton shortly after practice that Jones has tweaked his hamstring.

“We’re checking. Early in practice, he tweaked his hamstring," Payton said. "He went in. We’ll evaluate and see where he’s at. We’ll get a follow-up and see how significant it is.”

What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's not the greatest of news, considering that Caden Sterns opened training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If Jones misses time, it'll create an opportunity for JL Skinner — a 2023 sixth-round pick — to step up and perhaps win a job alongside P.J. Locke.

On the heels of releasing veteran safety Justin Simmons, the Broncos signed Jones to a three-year, $22.5 million deal this past spring. Jones started some games in Miami, but the Broncos liked his upside.

Who knows? If the Broncos continue to take hits to the safety position, Simmons is still out there languishing on the free-agent market.

Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Published
Chad Jensen

CHAD JENSEN

Chad Jensen is the Founder of Mile High Huddle and creator of the wildly popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News