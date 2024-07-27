Broncos New S Brandon Jones Leaves Practice With Injury
On Friday, new Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones exited practice early with an injury. We learned from head coach Sean Payton shortly after practice that Jones has tweaked his hamstring.
“We’re checking. Early in practice, he tweaked his hamstring," Payton said. "He went in. We’ll evaluate and see where he’s at. We’ll get a follow-up and see how significant it is.”
It's not the greatest of news, considering that Caden Sterns opened training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If Jones misses time, it'll create an opportunity for JL Skinner — a 2023 sixth-round pick — to step up and perhaps win a job alongside P.J. Locke.
On the heels of releasing veteran safety Justin Simmons, the Broncos signed Jones to a three-year, $22.5 million deal this past spring. Jones started some games in Miami, but the Broncos liked his upside.
Who knows? If the Broncos continue to take hits to the safety position, Simmons is still out there languishing on the free-agent market.
