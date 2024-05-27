Report: Ex-Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
Former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is being sued for alleged sexual assault by two women who served as flight attendants during a Jacksonville Jaguars trans-Atlantic flight, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
The two women -- identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit filed Friday night in Duval County Circuit Civil Court -- accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team.- DiRocco
McManus has yet to comment, while the Jaguars declined comment, per DiRocco.
The plaintiffs are seeking "in excess of $1 million in damages," per DiRocco. The ESPN article provides additional context for the plaintiffs, who also include the Jaguars organization for "gross negligence" for "failing to properly train McManus."
The lawsuit alleges the Jaguars committed gross negligence by failing to properly hire McManus, train him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff, supervise him on the flight, adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by its employees, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate behavior.- DiRocco
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
McManus allegedly tried to kiss and "grind up" on the two female flight attendants, per ESPN. The court filings also claim that during McManus' alleged assault of these women, 'Jane Doe 1' Doe I made "eye contact" with a Jaguars player, who she claims "looked ashamed of McManus' behavior."
McManus was a Bronco for nine years, joining the club in 2014. He was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship, but was released in the spring of 2023 not long after Sean Payton arrived. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jaguars, where he went on to miss seven of his 37 field-goal attempts.
McManus, 32, signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Washington Commanders this year, nearly doubling what Jacksonville paid him. He made north of $25 million during his tenure with the Broncos and served as the team's NFLPA representative.
Suffice it to say, McManus is well acquainted with the dos and don'ts and protocols of dealing with female staff in any official capacity, whether it's a woman employed or contracted by the team, or in commercial settings. We'll update this article if/when McManus releases a statement on the accusations.
McManus is the second ex-Bronco this year to be accused of sexual improprieties, joining quarterback Chad Kelly, whom the CFL suspended for similar accusations with a female former member of the Toronto Argonauts training staff.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!