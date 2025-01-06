5 Takeaways from 2024 Broncos' 10-Win Regular Season
Over the past nine seasons, featuring 14 different starting quarterbacks and four different head coaches, the Denver Broncos have been a rudderless ship, sauntering listlessly as one of the worst teams in the league.
That has all changed, as they are now a young and hungry team heading to Upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard Round. For the first time in the nine seasons following their Super Bowl 50 victory, the Broncos have life, exuberance, and a direction. The turnaround following the hiring of Sean Payton as the team's head coach has been dramatic, and now the Broncos are back where they belong.
This season, though having several low spots to critique, has been one of the most fun and exciting seasons in recent memory. The future of this franchise is set in motion, and it would not surprise many across the league to see the Broncos as perennial contenders for the next decade.
Let's examine what happened over the course of the regular season that should excite Broncos Country for the future, even with the postseason right around the corner. Here are five takeaways from the Broncos' 10-7 season.
5. More Money, More Draft Picks, & Better Depth
Coming into the season, several different prognosticators concluded that the Broncos had one of if not the worst rosters in the league. Outside of Patrick Surtain II, the defense was a ramshackle and anonymous unit with a dearth of talent and depth.
The offense lacked playmakers and was being led by a rookie who was the sixth quarterback taken in the class, along with an offensive line that was underperformed, considering the amount of money invested in the group. The team was still hampered by the dead money from cutting Russell Wilson and lacked young talent because of the number of draft picks they traded to get Wilson and Payton.
Several people, including the oddsmakers in Vegas, thought the Broncos wouldn't even win five games and would be drafting in the top five in 2025.
Next year, that's not going to be the case. The Broncos have a projected $55 million in salary cap space, a full arsenal of draft picks (with capital to gain more of both if they trade Courtland Sutton this offseason), and a young team with loads of experience and epic successes from this past season.
That alone should excite the fan base.
4. Players Making Big Plays in Big Moments
When you think of the best teams in the league, one common theme among them is that when the moment gets big, their best players come up with huge plays.
Denver hasn't had that over the past nine years. Until now.
Whether it was Surtain's pick-six against the Las Vegas Raiders, Marvin Mims Jr. having a huge punt return, or Nik Bonitto coming with a clutch sack, you could feel the momentum shift to the Broncos' side several times this year when the game was in its biggest moment.
There were several times when it felt like the offense couldn't get out of its own way, only to see Bo Nix orchestrate a huge touchdown drive to put the Broncos right back in the game. Mims' touchdown catch at the end of the Cincinnati Bengals game, setting up a chance to play in overtime to win the game for example.
Those big plays build confidence throughout the locker room. These players trust each other and love playing for each other. That's huge for the culture moving forward.
3. George Paton’s Talent Evaluation Panning Out
Even though the roster still has several holes that need to be filled, Paton and Payton have done a phenomenal job finding talent at the bargain bin.
While fans didn't like the decision to move on from Justin Simmons last offseason, the addition of Brandon Jones has been a home run for the defense. Several fans also wanted the Broncos to retain Dre’Mont Jones a couple of years ago, but the team opted for Zach Allen at a lesser price in free agency. Allen is having an All-Pro-caliber year while Jones is on the verge of being released in Seattle.
Paton has seemingly hit on several late-round draft picks as well. Jonathan Cooper is a quality starter coming off the edge and Devaughn Vele looks very promising at receiver. Both were drafted in the seventh round.
Hopefully, the trend can continue, and with all the extra money and more draft capital, the Broncos could really add talent to make them even more dangerous.
2. You Have Your Head Coach
Despite the criticisms surrounding some game management, play-calling, and personnel usage, you have to admit that Payton is the right coach for this job.
The culture turnaround he has performed is spectacular. The Broncos locker room was a toxic environment for several years, and now this team looks focused, poised, and trustworthy.
They understand the assignment, they look prepared, and despite the roster inefficiencies and lack of depth due to the largest dead money hit in NFL history, Payton maximized the talent he had and won 10 games this season.
Payton’s ability to rally his team, put them in a situation to succeed, and win games is nothing short of miraculous. He should be in the conversation for coach of the year.
1. You Have Your Franchise Quarterback
Prior to drafting Nix with the 12th overall selection, the Broncos had started 13 different quarterbacks over the preceding nine years. None of them look close to what Nix is at this point in his career, and it's only just begun.
Nix just finished a remarkable rookie season, completing 376-of-567 passes (66.3% completion rate) for 3,775 passing yards (most among all rookie quarterbacks), 29 touchdowns (most among rookies), and 12 interceptions. He also added 430 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, as well as a receiving score.
While Nix probably won't win Offensive Rookie of the Year due to the success that Jayden Daniels had in Washington, he's squarely in the discussion and probably would have won the award in any other season.
Nix showed growth all year long. He showed fire and passion through the struggles in the early season.
Nix showed that he can handle a difficult head coach who operates a difficult offensive system. He showed that he has the talent and processing ability to be a legitimate starting quarterback in this league.
Nix's teammates love him. The fan base lives him. And he loves them, showing as much as he circled the stadium giving high fives to every fan he could reach following the 38-0 beat down of the Kansas City Chiefs to send the Broncos to the playoffs.
The future is very bright, Broncos Country. This ride is just getting started.
