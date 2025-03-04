Broncos 12-Point Plan to Maximizing 2025 Free Agency
March 12 is the start of the 2025 NFL league year. Starting on March 10, the so-called "legal tampering" period opens, which allows free agents to agree to terms with other teams.
The Denver Broncos will enter the new league year with about $41.5 million in cap space. That gives the Broncos enough room to explore free agency without having to cut other players right away.
However, if the buzz at the NFL Combine is any indication, the Broncos might not be big spenders in free agency. Instead, they may be big spenders on their own players.
GM George Paton dropped hints that the Broncos may want to extend wide receiver Courtland Sutton and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. And while defensive end Zach Allen's name wasn't brought up, he's likely another player the Broncos will want to extend.
All three players will command higher salaries than their current deals, even if they aren't going to re-set the market. Still, that likely means cap and cash will be committed to players who are already under contract but are entering the final year of their current deals.
That doesn't mean the Broncos skip free agency — rather, it means they're likely to be active but not aggressive. And considering that it's not a strong overall free-agent class, it's not a bad idea to show patience initially and let the market settle down.
With that said, there are a handful of free agents who may be worth paying a significant sum. But it may be more likely that the Broncos focus on one or two free agents they covet, then pause to look for value.
Keeping that in mind, here's a sketch of an approach I could see to the 2025 free-agent season regarding what positions the Broncos should invest into more significantly and which they should be careful of over-committing to, given the projected field.
Let's go over 12 points the Broncos should keep in mind for free agency.
1. Tender all exclusive rights free agents and re-sign restricted free agent Mitchell Fraboni to a two-year deal in line with other long snappers.
Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan, tight end Lucas Krull, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, safety Devon Key, and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman are the Broncos' exclusive rights free agents, who can be retained on low-cost tenders for 2025. The money isn't guaranteed, and the Broncos can always waive a player if they find an upgrade at some point.
Meanwhile, Fraboni is a restricted free agent but he isn't worth a tender, even at the right-of-first-refusal level for more than $3M. An APY salary of $1.1M to $1.2M would be more in line with what the younger long snappers get.
2. Consider re-signing certain unrestricted free agents but watch the price point.
There are a handful of Broncos unrestricted free agents who may be worth bringing back at the right price. Riley Dixon could be retained as the team's punter for a salary similar to what he got the past two years. Tremon Smith could be worth keeping for his value on special teams.
Other players, such as defensive tackle D.J. Jones or running back Javonte Williams, could return, but it depends on their price point and, more importantly, whether the Broncos find an upgrade. They are exactly the type of players to allow to hit free agency, then bring back if the Broncos don't find a better option and the player doesn't find an offer to his liking elsewhere.
3. If prioritizing linebacker, spend no more than $15M APY.
It remains to be seen whether the Broncos intend to swing back on a linebacker, but if they do, $15M APY is the limit they need to set. While there are a couple of good linebackers set to hit free agency, none of them are elite options.
Matt Milano is averaging $14.2M on his deal with Buffalo, so $15M APY is about the price to pay for a top option at linebacker. If prices go too far past $15M APY, though, the Broncos need to think twice before signing somebody.
4. If looking for value at linebacker, spend no more than $9M.
If the Broncos don't intend to swing big on a linebacker but prefer to look for an upgrade over Cody Barton, then they need to wait out the market for a bit.
Cincinnati's Logan Wilson signed a contract for $9M APY, so that's the ceiling the Broncos should set if they prefer to look for value. And they don't have to hit that ceiling — they just need to not exceed it. At the very least, though, whoever they sign needs to be an upgrade over Barton.
5. If prioritizing interior defender, spend no more than $14M APY.
At interior defensive line, there are multiple players who could have a lot to offer to teams. This might be the position in which the Broncos may be prepared to take a big swing, given the importance of having quality players up front on defense.
Once again, none of the players are elite, but there are plenty of good players. As for why the Broncos should set a ceiling of $14M APY, that's because Allen is likely to get a significant sum and because the team is more likely to want a player to anchor the middle. The ceiling I propose approaches the money Dalvin Tomlinson got in his deal with Cleveland.
6. If looking for value at interior defender, spend no more than $8M APY.
The Broncos could opt to look for value on the interior defensive line instead. If that's the case, they need to keep a salary that's below what Jones got in the three-year deal with the team.
Once again, the Broncos should be able to find a player who can provide what Jones did, even if that player isn't a top option. But if the plan is to look for value, then a signing needs to reflect that.
7. If signing a safety, spend no more than $8M APY.
The Broncos could use a better starting safety option than P.J. Locke, but as they showed when they released Justin Simmons and signed Brandon Jones, they want value at the position.
Therefore, the Broncos should keep that approach at safety rather than swinging for the fences. An APY salary of $8M is a reasonable ceiling as it represents slightly more than what Jones received. If the Broncos add a safety, they could cut Locke to save some cap space.
8. Add a backup quarterback but spend no more than $7M APY.
Bo Nix is the unquestioned starting quarterback going into 2025, but the Broncos need a veteran to back him up. The Broncos should not go into 2025 with either a draft pick or an undrafted rookie behind Nix.
Therefore, the Broncos need to plan on spending money at a slightly higher amount than what they spent on Jarrett Stidham. The team could still draft a quarterback late or sign an undrafted rookie, but a veteran gives the Broncos a year to develop a younger signal-caller who can be the future backup.
9. Add an inexpensive veteran tight end.
While it may seem like a good idea to swing big on a tight end, there aren't any free agents who are worth it. It's better to instead look at a lower-cost option in free agency.
Any player added needs to be a clear upgrade over Adam Trautman, who could be released if necessary. Regardless, free agency can't be the sole answer at tight end and drafting one will be a priority.
10. Add an inexpensive veteran running back.
Assuming Williams does not return, the Broncos need a cheap veteran in the mix at running back. The Broncos lack experience in the backfield with Jaleel McLaughlin being the only player with at least two full seasons under his belt.
As with tight end, it's not worth swinging big in free agency at this position. But even with a free-agent addition, the Broncos need to draft a running back who can boost the offense.
11. If adding a wide receiver, sign a younger veteran who can push other younger players on the roster.
If the Broncos are serious about extending Sutton, they need to forget about swinging for the fences in free agency at receiver. The Broncos should be fine with Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. After all, Mims improved in 2024, and the other two still have the potential to be better.
However, the Broncos need a better receiver than Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who is a good blocker but offers little else. The Broncos can look at younger free-agent receivers who block well but are more consistent than Humphrey.
12. All other free-agent additions should be about depth, special teams or pushing younger players on the roster.
At other positions, the Broncos don't need to worry too much about finding upgrades or replacements. They can instead work to shore up the depth through low-cost signings.
The Broncos can always target the draft to add talent who can be developed for either depth or as potential future starters. It wouldn't surprise me to see the Broncos draft another cornerback, as it's usually a good idea to draft one for depth, even if your starters are set.
