Projecting S Trey Marshall's Path to Broncos' Roster in 2021

Adding some safety help was a must for the Denver Broncos this offseason. Behind starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, the Broncos had just two options, and neither inspired confidence.

Among them is Trey Marshall, a former undrafted free agent out of Florida State. Marshall has shown some decent flashes when given a chance, but he has not shown the development you want to see. He's still very much the same player he was when entering the NFL back in 2018.

Marshall can be a liability against the run, coming downhill, or doing anything but being a single-high safety. Denver went drafted two safeties this year in Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson back-to-back (so to speak), which sent a loud message to the Broncos' other safeties.

Marshall is on notice and may not even make the Broncos roster at this point. If Denver keeps five safeties, Marshall should have a leg up for that fifth spot, but there is a chance the Broncos only keep four and roll with six cornerbacks.

Teams typically roll with 10 defensive backs entering the regular season but it depends on the versatility a team has at corner, as well as the overall health of the unit.

There is a lot going against Marshall to make this roster and the only way to combat that is to show his development in training camp. Even then, it may be beyond his control because of the numbers game but he can only control what he can control.

If Marshall shows development, but the numbers go against him, he's still making a push for the practice squad. This is really a make-or-break year for the safety and unfortunately, he isn’t trending in the right direction.

