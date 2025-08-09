Broncos vs. 49ers: How to Watch & Stream
The Denver Broncos are about to get things rolling in 2025 with their preseason opener vs. the San Francisco 49ers. After seven long months without football, Broncos Country is dying to see its team, whether in its 90-man or 53-man form.
Here's how to make sure you don't miss the action.
Broncos at 49ers
- Date/Time: Saturday, August 9, 5:30 p.m. PDT
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
- Television: KUTV
- Stream: NFL+ & Denver Broncos App
- Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Color Analyst: Ryan Harris Sideline: Cynthia Frelund/Scottie Gange
- Radio: KOA & Sirius XM
Players to Watch
Bo Nix | QB
Sean Payton said that the starters will play, so it'll be fun to catch our first glimpse of Nix in live-bullet action. Surrounded by some new weapons, hopefully, we'll get more than a series of Nix and the first-team offense.
RJ Harvey | RB
One of the most anticipated rookies of the Broncos' 2025 draft class, fans have been hankering to see Harvey in action. How much of the newly installed outside zone rushing attack will we see?
Evan Engram | TE
I'm not sure how much the Broncos will tempt fate by playing Engram much, but if he's out there, it'll be key to see how he's settling in with Nix and company and whether he gets any looks.
Troy Franklin | WR
Franklin has been one of the biggest risers of Broncos camp. As several players put their hat in the ring for the No. 2 receiver job, it'll be interesting to see if Franklin is able to make any headway vs. Marvin Mims Jr. for the gig.
Caleb Lohner | TE
All he does is catch touchdowns, it seems. But can he do that and more at the NFL level? Let's see what the Broncos' Jimmy Graham clone can do.
Levelle Bailey | LB
Injury creates opportunity and Bailey worked hard to ensure that if that happened this summer (it did), he'd be ready to capitalize. Can he translate his success on the practice field to the grid-iron? Let's find out.
Jahdae Barron | CB
The first-round rookie has had his ups and downs in camp, and was exploited more than once vs. the 49ers in Thursday's joint practice. However, the Broncos haven't seemed dissuaded from their plan to play him in the slot with the first-team defense. It's time to find out whether Barron is a gamer.
Talanoa Hufanga | S
It's going to be fun catching our first glimpse of Hufanga on the actual field of battle as a Bronco. In poetic fashion, his first exposure will come vs. his former team. One series, then pull him.
Jeremy Crawshaw | P
The sixth-round rookie has looked good in practice. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said all that's left is for Crawshaw to "produce" on the grid-iron. We'll see how well he does.
Wil Lutz | K
I know, two specialists? Lutz makes the list after missing multiple kicks in Thursday's joint practice. Let's see Lutz in a live game before hitting the panic button.